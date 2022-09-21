EP Health & UMC announce year six of Car Seat Safety Program

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Health and University Medical Center Foundation hosted a check presentation, announcing a $60,000 sponsorship and a sixth year partnership between El Paso Health and UMC Foundation, regarding the El Paso Health Car Seat Safety Program.

The $60,000 check is a donation from El Paso health and is said to fund the 2022-2023 program year for the Car Safety Program. The sponsorship will allow for the funding of special needs car seats for children that cannot travel safely in a conventional car seat as well as the program’s free monthly car seat safety events. The events rotate between east, central, and west El Paso in order to teach parents and caregivers which car seats are appropriate for their child’s age, height, and weight. The events also go over how to properly install and utilize a car seat.

“Programs such as the UMCF Car Seat Safety Program have contributed to the safety of thousands of children in our community. Throughout the District, we understand the importance of car seat safety and we have witnessed the tragic results when safety is absent. El Paso Health’s generosity shows again why we must support each other for the betterment of El Paso families today and tomorrow.” Jacob Cintron, El Paso County Hospital District President and CEO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.