ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EP Health & UMC announce year six of Car Seat Safety Program

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso Health and University Medical Center Foundation hosted a check presentation, announcing a $60,000 sponsorship and a sixth year partnership between El Paso Health and UMC Foundation, regarding the El Paso Health Car Seat Safety Program.

The $60,000 check is a donation from El Paso health and is said to fund the 2022-2023 program year for the Car Safety Program. The sponsorship will allow for the funding of special needs car seats for children that cannot travel safely in a conventional car seat as well as the program’s free monthly car seat safety events. The events rotate between east, central, and west El Paso in order to teach parents and caregivers which car seats are appropriate for their child’s age, height, and weight. The events also go over how to properly install and utilize a car seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nruyV_0i51ZhUd00

“Programs such as the UMCF Car Seat Safety Program have contributed to the safety of thousands of children in our community. Throughout the District, we understand the importance of car seat safety and we have witnessed the tragic results when safety is absent. El Paso Health’s generosity shows again why we must support each other for the betterment of El Paso families today and tomorrow.”

Jacob Cintron, El Paso County Hospital District President and CEO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
El Paso County, TX
Sports
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPFD to host first Annual Fire Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Fire Department announced its hosting its first-ever Fire Fest on Saturday, October 1. The first annual Fire Fest will be at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, performances, food trucks, community services, mascots, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Benito Juarez statue unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bronze statue of Benito Juarez will be displayed at the Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The unveiling of the “Benito Juarez Child to Man” statute was set for 1 p.m. Sunday. El Paso residents are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs for seating. The ceremony festivities […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Umc#Health Umc#Umc Foundation#The Car Safety Program#El Paso Health#The Apple App Store
KTSM

3K family/pet walk takes place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Live Active El Paso and Animal Services invited the community today to participate in the 3K Family Walk wellness event. The walk took place on Saturday, Sep. 24 at the Westside Community Park. Family and pets were invited to participate. The event marked the end of the three-month Live Active EP […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso City Council to vote on $10 million to bus migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council is set to look at an item on next week’s agenda regarding millions of dollars of funding for the busing of migrants to other cities. As we have reported currently buses are being sent to New York and Chicago. The item on the agenda for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

El Pasoan named Texas Apartment Association’s 1st Hispanic president

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Apartment Association announced the installation of an El Pasoan as the organization’s incoming president, who will be the group’s first Hispanic president. Demetrio Jimenez, co-owner of Tropicana Properties in El Paso, has served on the Texas Apartment Association’s Executive Board for more than five years. He is just […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Person killed in early morning collision in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UT institutions rank No. 3 for most patents granted in the world

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University of Texas institutions are said to be ranked No. 3 for most patents granted in the year of 2021. According to the National Academy of Inventors’ and Intellectual Property Owners Association’s annual global rankings, UT institutions have have earned one of the top 5 spots in this specific ranking […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Airport to Host Space Fest: “Sustainability in Space”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Space Festival continues its long week celebration with another family friendly event. This afternoon starting at 5 p.m. they will be focusing on space-related sustainability issues at the El Paso International Airport, short-term parking lot. Attendees can expect to enjoy learning about supporting life in space with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso to celebrate Indian culture with Festival of Chariots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festival of Chariots is an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition that will be held across Downtown El Paso beginning of October. You will be able to enjoy the immersive experience of colors, aromas and tastes of India on Saturday, October 8 at 401 East Main Street in Downtown […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy