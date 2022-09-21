ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery launches new Lotto drawing game, players could win thousands

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –  Wednesday night at 9 p.m. the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will make their first draw for their new game called Lotto.

Arkansans can win up to $250,000 through the new game and tickets started being sold Sunday.

“That would be, that would be a blessing,” said Lotto ticket buyer, Aimee Tucker.

Lotto can only be won and played here in Arkansas.

“We are very excited to bring this game to Arkansans. Our research shows that what our players wanted was a game with a higher starting jackpot, that drew twice a week, and had better odds for Arkansans,” said Director of Marketing and Advertising for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Ashley McNatt.

Ashley McNatt said the Lotto tickets have already been a big success.

“I think we have done about 50,000 so far, but yeah we have seen some good traffic people are interested, people are going in the stores and asking for their lotto ticket,” stated McNatt.

McNatt said to play the game, “you will pick 6 numbers and literally you pick 6, you match those 6 numbers, you win the jackpot,” stated McNatt.

Amiee Tucker purchased her ticket Wednesday and she said she is excited to have better chances of winning.

“You don’t hear about people in Arkansas winning the jackpot too much, its normally New York, California or bigger states,” said Tucker.

Tucker said normally buys lottery tickets, and if she won the drawing tonight, she would be excited.

“I buy them quite often, the Powerball and the Mega Millions, and I’ve won like little you know $6, $12. I don’t even know what it would feel like to win anything bigger,” said Tucker, “I would cry”.

Ashley McNatt said you are not just purchasing a lottery ticket, you are contributing to education for students in Arkansas.

Tickets are $2 and the winning numbers are drawn every Wednesday and Saturday.

The cut-off to purchase your ticket before the drawing is 8:59 p.m. the night of the drawing.

To check to see if you have winning numbers or want to learn more information about the game, you can visit MyArkansasLottery.com .

