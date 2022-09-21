Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk
Police say the boy was shot around 9 p.m. on Pine Street. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fkrgtB. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard. 19-year-old suspect...
WAVY News 10
19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting
Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
Police investigating burglary at Hampton Raceway gas station
Police are now investigating after a gas station was robbed in Hampton early Monday morning.
2 men walked into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wounds
The call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
WAVY News 10
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
WAVY News 10
Police investigating double shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Suffolk. Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:42 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the 1300 block of Clary’s Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times and two gunshot victims.
WAVY News 10
Target in Chesapeake evacuated due to large gas leak
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/target-in-chesapeake-evacuated-after-crews-hit-gas-line/. Target in Chesapeake evacuated due to large gas leak. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition.
22-year-old man dies after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested following fatal shooting on Creamer Rd in Norfolk
A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that took the life of another man on Creamer Road in Norfolk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating crash involving motorbike on Azalea Garden Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in just after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road.
Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
Woman fatally shot Friday night in Elizabeth City
The woman was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.
Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in Gates Co.
A man in Gates County was taken into custody after he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brush fire damages footbridge at Williamsburg park
A downed power line caused a brush fire in Williamsburg's Redoubt Park early Monday.
WAVY News 10
'I was dancing around the kitchen!' York County woman wins 300K
A York County woman wasn't surprised when she received a message from the Virginia Lottery, but was surprised when she found out the amount she won. Read more: https://bit.ly/3LL77ZJ.
WAVY News 10
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their …. Reducing crime with a holistic approach. Doctor shares tips for parents during Childhood Obesity …. Mystery surrounds disappearance...
Family searching for answers locally and from Brazil after brother is killed in Norfolk
A family is searching for answers both here in Hampton Roads and Brazil after their brother was shot and killed in Norfolk.
Comments / 0