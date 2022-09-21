ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk

Police say the boy was shot around 9 p.m. on Pine Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting

Https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/19-year-old-out-on-bond-after-deadly-portsmouth-shooting/. 19-year-old suspect out on bond after deadly Portsmouth …. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Suffolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police investigating double shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Suffolk. Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls at 12:42 a.m. in reference to shots fired in the 1300 block of Clary's Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times and two gunshot victims.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Target in Chesapeake evacuated due to large gas leak

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/target-in-chesapeake-evacuated-after-crews-hit-gas-line/. Target in Chesapeake evacuated due to large gas leak. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Mystery surrounds disappearance of Eastern Shore …. Family desperate for answers after Eastern Shore …. Traffic stop in Gates Co. leads to drug arrest. Burglary at Raceway on West Mercury Boulevard.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Keyshawn Davis
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg police searching for owners of items stolen during car break-ins

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is currently in possession of stolen items recovered early September during an investigation of larcenies from cars. The larcenies took place in York County and Williamsburg, and the police ask that any citizens that had possessions stolen from their car during this time contact Investigator Heather Ziegler […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their …. Reducing crime with a holistic approach. Doctor shares tips for parents during Childhood Obesity …. Mystery surrounds disappearance...
VIRGINIA STATE

