Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts earned the title of franchise quarterback? (PODCAST)
After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his pleasantries to the Washington Commanders players after he and his team defeated the Commanders 24-8 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Hurts ran toward the tunnel to head to the locker room. As he was running off the field, the Eagles fans crowded...
See the Egg Harbor Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Egg Harbor Township High School’s band performed as the Egg Harbor Township Eagles took on Clearview. With the...
HS football Week 4 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It was another big week for high school football across the state, with plenty of big performances from teams and players. There were more than 20 200-yard passing games from players, over 10 200-yard rushing performances and some eye-opening defensive statistics from linebackers to players in the secondary.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni talks DeVonta Smith as a punt returner, facing Jaguars’ Doug Pederson next Sunday
In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, the Eagles were preparing to get the ball back after stopping the Commanders offense, forcing them to punt. Wide receiver Britain Covey had started the game as the punt returner after being called up from...
More than 500 cars overtook Wildwood streets. Investigation continues after deadly weekend.
More than 500 vehicles affiliated with a pop-up car rally roared through the streets of Wildwood on Saturday night, leaving the Jersey Shore community and its surrounding towns shaken and seeking answers about how the event could become so unruly and turn deadly. Two people were killed and two others...
What the NFL is saying about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
People are getting excited about Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback lifted his team to 3-0 with a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The buzz is all about the 24-year-old. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
At least 2 killed in Wildwood during ‘hectic’ pop-up H2oi car rally, mayor says
At least two people were killed following a pop-up car rally in Wildwood on Saturday and a 37-year-old man has been charged with their deaths, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident occurred Saturday night during a string of car crashes related to an “unsanctioned” car...
What is H2oi? What we know about car event linked to multiple accidents, bedlam in Wildwood.
Authorities have connected the bedlam reported Saturday in Wildwood — where police responded to multiple car accidents and helicopters were needed to airlift those injured — to an event known as H2oi or H2022, or H20i. Called an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally by local officials, H2oi is a...
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
Driver in fatal H2oi crash in Wildwood recently wrecked car that went airborne, dad says
The driver charged in a fatal crash during an unsanctioned car meet-up in Wildwood has a documented history of traffic violations and recently survived a serious crash, according to court records and a family member. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is charged with multiple counts of death by...
See video of massive crowds, burnouts and chaos at fatal H2oi Wildwood car meet up
Hundreds of cars and thousands of people invaded Wildwood this weekend for what police are describing as an “unsanctioned” pop-up H2oi car rally that delved into a chaotic scene Saturday night when at least two people were killed. Video from earlier in the day Saturday shows a calmer...
Multiple accidents, chaos reported in Wildwood during unsanctioned car rally
A “pop-up” car rally in Wildwood devolved into a chaotic scene on Saturday night as at least one car struck a building, police responded to multiple accidents and helicopters airlifted the injured to hospitals. Police have yet to confirm the number of people injured during the event, known...
Police increase patrols for ‘unsanctioned’ Jersey Shore pop-up car rally
Officials on Friday said police would boost patrols in Wildwood amid reports of an “unsanctioned” pop-up car rally in the Jersey Shore city. Known as H2oi or H2022, the gathering was previously held in Ocean City, Maryland, where authorities faced speeding cars, crashes and large crowds. “This is...
Jersey Shore man admits swindling friend out of $230K
A 70-year-old New Jersey man admitted he stole $230,000 from a friend by telling him was going to deposit the money into an investment account. John Hammond, of the Ortley Beach section of Toms River, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Prosecutors...
