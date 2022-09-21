Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
David Muench Photos Now at NAU’s Cline Library
David Muench has photographed some of the most spectacular landscapes of the world in a career spanning more than 60 years. His images and books have inspired countless landscape photographers and travelers and, according to Muench, brought meaning to his life. “Photography is an extension of my eye,” Muench said....
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Short Day Hikes in Flagstaff, Arizona
I've lived in Flagstaff, AZ, since 2003, where I'm an active member of the Coconino County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team and an avid hiker. You are reading: Hikes near flagstaff arizona | The Best Short Day Hikes in Flagstaff, Arizona. Easy to Moderate Flagstaff Hikes, Five Miles or Less.
prescottenews.com
Returning Arizona to Its Silver Screen Glory? Prescott Film Festival discusses new AZ tax credit’s implications
Even as it celebrates the movies’ historic past and the best of its present-day offerings, the Prescott Film Festival keeps its eye on the future of filmmaking – including a new Arizona tax incentive that may revive film production close-to-home. Learn about a possible legislative game changer at: “We Have a Film Tax-Credit (What Does That Mean?)” an expert discussion Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Film Festival, on YC’s Prescott Campus.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Cool Autumn Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s cool autumn plants like snapdragons, pansies & violas, ornamental grasses, Tiger Eye sumac, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Sedona Art Exhibit Celebrates Nature with Three Artists
The city invites the public to attend the next Sedona art exhibit artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie Rose. Special music guest will be Näthan “Saith” Gangadean.
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Home into a Crime-Fighting Superhero with Prescott Valley Police
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
AZFamily
60-year-old woman reported missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. Sheriff’s say Kathleen Patterson, 60, left her home for a hike at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Patterson contacted her family through cell phone at around 10:30 a.m. However, they have not heard from her since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbex.com
TownePlace Suites Proposed in Prescott Valley
Beck Legacy Group – managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites in Prescott Valley – wants to bring another hotel to the area. The company is proposing a 93-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel on the NEC of Glassford Hill and Florentine Roads. Beck Legacy Group will also serve as managing partner for the new hotel.
theprescotttimes.com
Verde Valley Clean Up For October
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in the Verde Valley. The cleanup will be at the Camp Verde Transfer Station, 2600 E. Hwy 260, 7 miles east of I-17 The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Symphony Association’s 56th Season Starts with Piano Prodigy
The Yavapai Symphony Association commences its 2022-23 season with a 21-year-old musical genius whose touch on the piano has thrilled audiences all over the world. Join us Friday, October 7, at 7 p.m., when the Yavapai Symphony Association proudly presents Alexander Malofeev at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. The...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood to Hold Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Cottonwood historic property tour update, landmarking presentation, and the future joint meeting with Planning...
AZFamily
Police seek help finding two suspects in Prescott Valley pharmacy robbery
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Prescott Valley Police Department are asking the public for help finding two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Wednesday night. Police say the two men stole opioids from a Walgreens near SR 69 and Glassford Hill Road around 7:20 p.m. One of the suspects jumped over the counter and demanded prescription drugs from employees, who were not injured during the ordeal, police say. Officers arrived shortly after the robbery and tried to find the two men, but weren’t successful.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Announced 2023 Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 beginning on January 1, 2023. On November 8, 2016, the voters of Flagstaff wrote and passed The Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living. Pursuant to the Act, “[t]he increases in the cost of living shall be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year of the consumer price index (all urban consumers, U.S. city average for all items)” (15-01-001-0003(B)). The increase shall be rounded to the nearest $0.05.
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Comments / 0