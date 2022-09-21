ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Cats in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
PAINTED POST, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community gathers in Corning for 2022 Heritage Festival

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could get a taste of Corning and Painted Post’s history starting Saturday morning at the 2022 Heritage Festival. The whole family could come out to the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes to see what life looked like there well over a century ago. Dozens came out to learn more about the history behind the Corning-Painted Post area.
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owego, NY
Owego, NY
Lifestyle
WETM 18 News

Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
CORNING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween

With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Meadows Pet Of
owegopennysaver.com

Apalachin Lions hold successful Back to School effort

On Aug. 29 and 30, the Apalachin Lions completed their yearly Back to School effort. This year they provided funds for clothing and school supplies for 46 Apalachin children. This effort is greatly supported by the generosity of the community and the efforts of the Lion members. The Lions extend thanks to Boscov’s for their assistance and support prior to and during this activity, and for their generous contribution.
APALACHIN, NY
WETM 18 News

Lowering home heating costs this winter

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest

For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt

Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins

After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy