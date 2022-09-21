Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NewsChannel 36
Missing Cats in Painted Post
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Recently, there has been an uptick of Painted Post residents reporting that their cats are going missing on West High Street. Britany Elsey, a cat owner in Painted Post, said her neighborhood noticed cats were going missing on August 20th. Elsey said this is a growing concern for local cat owners.
Empty the shelters – reduced animal adoption fees
The Broome County Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters campaign which will run October 1st through 8th.
NewsChannel 36
Community gathers in Corning for 2022 Heritage Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could get a taste of Corning and Painted Post’s history starting Saturday morning at the 2022 Heritage Festival. The whole family could come out to the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes to see what life looked like there well over a century ago. Dozens came out to learn more about the history behind the Corning-Painted Post area.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
owegopennysaver.com
What’s Happening for the week of September 25, 2022
What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
Will Binghamton See the Big ‘S’ Word Before Halloween
With summer behind us, my mind races past the fall season and right to winter. Why? Well, I dread winter, and I know it's coming, but there's nothing I can do about it. Oh well, that's my issue to deal with I suppose. Just a couple of days ago, it was 80, and as soon as Autumn showed up, Wham! Temperatures dropped into the 40s with frost warnings.
Take a tour of Elmira with Mark Twain
The best way to learn the history of Elmira is from a tour lead by Mark Twain.
owegopennysaver.com
Apalachin Lions hold successful Back to School effort
On Aug. 29 and 30, the Apalachin Lions completed their yearly Back to School effort. This year they provided funds for clothing and school supplies for 46 Apalachin children. This effort is greatly supported by the generosity of the community and the efforts of the Lion members. The Lions extend thanks to Boscov’s for their assistance and support prior to and during this activity, and for their generous contribution.
Abandoned Hudson River State Hospital! Once Home to the Criminally Insane?
In the late 1800's and well into the 1900's there were several psychiatric hospitals around New York State. Over those years people would check-in to these facilities, willingly and sometimes unwillingly, for treatment for a variety of conditions. Depression, schizophrenia and even homosexuality could have an individual admitted and some never left.
Lowering home heating costs this winter
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton's German Club Holds Annual Oktoberfest
For over a hundred years, popular German festival Oktoberfest has found a home in Binghamton. For just 8 dollars, attendees enjoyed a host of German beer and cuisine. A local choir and live band were also featured. After years of pandemic restrictions, organizers said this year's event marked a return...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brittany Hunt
Brittany Hunt is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt has violated her probation. Hunt was convicted of attempting to get contraband into prison. Hunt is 32 years old. Hunt has blonde hair and Hazel eyes. Hunt is 5’8″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The last...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Holiday Food and Gift Program signups begin
Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) will begin taking registrations for holiday food for Thanksgiving and Christmas starting on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. As in previous years, the pantry will be closed during the first week of October. Stop by TCRM to register for holiday food, beginning Oct. 3,...
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday. The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and […]
Police: Man killed in Windsor construction accident
Police say a 57-year-old man from Hillside was killed.
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
UPDATE– As of Thursday morning, the level of toxins detected in the City of Auburn’s raw water from Owasco Lake decreased. There were still no toxins detected in the drinking water. Tests only show a point in time and the Cayuga County Health Department is still urging residents to take the precautions below. AUBURN, N.Y. […]
Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony
The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
