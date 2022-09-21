Read full article on original website
Scott Lawson
4d ago
What is it with Green Bay and hamstrings. Every year we go through this. Do we not have a strength and conditioning coach
Reply
3
Related
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
What are Russell Wilson’s former teammates saying about him?
Members of the Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII winning team have criticized their former quarterback.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Packers get potential good news on Jaire Alexander injury
The Green Bay Packers might not be without star cornerback Jaire Alexander for too long. When Jaire Alexander left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn’t return, many feared the worst for the Green Bay Packers cornerback. However, there was an encouraging update on Monday. Alexander...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL・
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
RELATED PEOPLE
Should the Steelers make another 'Minkah Fitzpatrick' trade this week?
Back in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in trouble early in the season. The team has a calamity at the quarterback position and the season was in a spiral after only a few games. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season and the season appeared to be lost.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
Chiefs vs Bucs Prediction and Special Promo (Chiefs Rebound Behind Ferocious Pass Rush)
Our Kansas City Chiefs suffered a shocking defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The offense hasn’t looked that hapless since the Super Bowl matchup against Tampa Bay, so there’s no better time to exercise these demons than against the Buccaneers this Sunday. Thanks to BetMGM, we’ll all have a free $1,000 bet to use however we’d like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers inactives: Who's in, who's out for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers?
The Green Bay Packers will have All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari active on Sunday in Tampa Bay for just the second time since his injury at the end of the 2020 season. After missing the first two games of this year, Bakhtiari is officially active for Week 3. The Packers...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
saturdaytradition.com
Lavonte David, former Nebraska LB, forces huge fumble for Bucs against Green Bay
Former Nebraska Cornhusker and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David made a clutch forced fumble on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones right before he reached the end zone for a touchdown. The fumble was recovered by former Rutgers safety Logan Ryan. David delivered a big hit on Jones...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8