NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO