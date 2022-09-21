ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County

If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Whitmire, SC
Newberry County, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
City
Pomaria, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
Newberry Observer

New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County

NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery#Mobile#Food Drink#City Planning#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Company Walmart#Construction Maintenance#County Council#Walmart And Food Lion#Usda#Census Data#Liv
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District Two addresses graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two. School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wspa.com

Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy