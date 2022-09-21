Read full article on original website
Related
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
The Post and Courier
Columbia watch repair shop finds a rush of old-school customers in a digital age
COLUMBIA — Kathy Jenkins is the owner of a new business — and an apprentice there at the same time. Jenkins is the owner of Watch Repair Station, with opened in August just off Garners Ferry Road at 761 Greenlawn Drive. She talked John Gawronski, a watchmaker of...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friends and coworkers say Officer Owens-Riley leave a tremendous legacy behind
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from around the Midlands sent messages of sorrow to the Columbia Police Department in the loss of Tyrelll Owens-Riley. One of his friends spoke with News19 about Officer Owens-Riley's life and the legacy he leaves behind. “Every time I’d see him he ask me ‘Man...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County
NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
Prisma offering drive-thru COVID vaccines Saturday as Richland, Lexington remain at high levels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the latest data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows Richland and Lexington counties remain at a high COVID-19 Community Level, Prisma Health will be hosting a drive-through clinic Saturday morning on the Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus. No appointment is...
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District Two addresses graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two. School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wspa.com
Teen dies in Laurens Co. crash, coroner says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified Jayden Bailey, 16, of Gray Court as the victim. The crash happened on Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. Bailey was pronounced dead at...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
WYFF4.com
Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
How interest rate hikes are impacting South Carolina housing market
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week the Federal Reserve increased the federal interest rate by .75%, increasing the cost of everything from credit cards and auto loans. This impact includes the housing market, which has been rocky for the past couple of years as a result of the pandemic. Sandra...
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1