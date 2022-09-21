I’m probably not the best judge of habitat since I consider enjoying a Corona in the sand at Shoreline Café to be connecting with nature. And I’m not a preservationist who needs everything to stay the same so that I can feel good about the future. But I am sensitive to the delicate balance we must all maintain to protect the most vulnerable. Honeybees, monarchs, and renters. And with that in mind, I am discouraged with the recent loss of habitat in Santa Barbara. It reminds me of what I witnessed many years ago as a young man home from college.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO