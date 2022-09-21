Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara’s Top Talent Event at SOhO
Noise is not what Santa Barbara is known for, especially when compared to its big-city neighbors, or considering the Bowl’s 10 p.m. curfew. But that doesn’t mean that S.B. is lacking in musical talent or boisterous energy. This small town has a community dedicated to keeping its music scene alive and loud. Elliott Lanam of Hidden City Studios is part of that community, and he’s orchestrated an event to push Santa Barbara’s local talent into the limelight and turn up the volume downtown.
Get Wowed by Tamar’s Pita Pop-Up at Third Window
“I just wanted to make a good piece of food that I could put in someone’s hands and they would be like, ‘Wow this is delicious,’” explains Logan Jones of Tamar Central Coast Shawarma, his Middle Eastern pop-up at Third Window Brewing Company. That goal may...
What to Sip at Santa Barbara Vintners Festival 2022
Santa Barbara County wines are on a tear right now, garnering repeat accolades from the most important voices in the industry. “I have been a big admirer of these wines for some time,” wrote Antonio Galloni of Vinous after tasting more than 800 wines recently. “Best of all, Santa Barbara wines remain, inexplicably, largely undiscovered by both consumers and the wine trade.” Similar sentiments are uttered by Jeb Dunnuck, Wine Spectator, and Wine Advocate, while Wine Enthusiast continues to heap on the praise.
Santa Barbara Holds Off Rio Mesa in Overtime
A hard-hitting throwback football game came down to the final play as Rio Mesa opted to go for a two-point conversion and the win in overtime, but the Santa Barbara defense held at the one-yard line to preserve a 7-6 victory on Friday night at Peabody Stadium. The two teams...
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
Loss of Habitat
I’m probably not the best judge of habitat since I consider enjoying a Corona in the sand at Shoreline Café to be connecting with nature. And I’m not a preservationist who needs everything to stay the same so that I can feel good about the future. But I am sensitive to the delicate balance we must all maintain to protect the most vulnerable. Honeybees, monarchs, and renters. And with that in mind, I am discouraged with the recent loss of habitat in Santa Barbara. It reminds me of what I witnessed many years ago as a young man home from college.
The Race Is on for Goleta City Council
As if in celebration of its 20th birthday, Goleta actually has two contested races for City Council seats. In the past, too often there would only be one candidate running without any opposition. Even after a voting rights violation lawsuit was threatened in 2017, one of the arguments against district elections was questioning whether enough people would step forward to have meaningful contests. The answer, today, is yes.
Feed-Back | Tiny Homes Raise Big Support While Larger Homes Raise More-Than-a-Little Concern
Feed-Back is our one-stop shop for the best comments from our social media posts. This week, our post about Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village had an overwhelmingly positive response. User @dinotes wonders what else can be done to support similar solutions for S.B.’s homeless community:. The post had...
City’s Housing Authority Awarded for Excellence in Affordable Housing
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) was awarded earlier this September with the Gindroz Award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for its recent housing projects. Given by the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA), the inaugural award recognizes “organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the design and implementation of affordable housing in the classical tradition,” according to an ICAA press release detailing the announcement, taking the context of the project and its social impact into consideration.
Why Are Cruise Ships Back?
I’m writing to bring awareness to the City of Santa Barbara quietly, and with little comment, reversing the ban of cruise ships in our port city. Today, staring down at the port with the massive ship anchored offshore, my friends and I universally groaned at their impact. Then I learned that the Waterfront is going to take on a record number of ships, more than ever before. Here is what we are looking at just over the next few weeks:
UCSB Men’s Soccer Suffers 2-1 Loss to Stanford
A strong opening push gave the UCSB men’s soccer team an early lead, but No. 5–ranked Stanford proved up to the challenge. The Cardinal pulled ahead in the second half, and the Gauchos’ upset bid ended in a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Harder Stadium. “That’s...
