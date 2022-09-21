PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO