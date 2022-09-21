Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County. WATCH | Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. WATCH | Skywatchers will enjoy a rare out-of-this-world view Monday night. Updated: Sep....
WKYT 27
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Streak of nice weather continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nice conditions have been with us since Sunday’s front made its way through the area. We are now on the other side of a cold front and it looks spectacular for the next several days. I fully expect to see temperatures run below normal for the rest of the week. It should put us in the 60s for daytime highs this week. Compare that to normal levels of the low and mid-70s. The pattern remains dry while we track those cooler daytime highs.
WKYT 27
Lexington church recovering after water main break damage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you take a look inside of Rosemont Baptist Church on a Sunday morning, you’ll see smiling faces and hear the choir singing, all under the bright light of chandeliers. “This is such a wonderful church family. I miss the folks when I’m not here,”...
WKYT 27
Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to former employees, Allyson Morrow and Heather McCarty, Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September. Many of them were fired on September 23rd. McCarty said this isn’t unusual for the company. “There’s another team lead that works there right now...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WKYT 27
Lexington hosts showcase for electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks electric vehicle week across the nation, and electric vehicle enthusiasts are partnering up to show their community the benefits of electric vehicles. Additionally, Kentucky recently received a new grant to add more charging stations, which could give more people the idea to switch.
WKYT 27
Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
WTVQ
1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye. Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. —- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning...
WKYT 27
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
WKYT 27
Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence. The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
WKYT 27
Barion Brown named SEC co-Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27
Levis’ 4 TDs help No. 8 Kentucky hold off Northern Illinois
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis tied a career best with four touchdown passes, including critical scores of 70 and 40 yards to Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson, respectively, after halftime, and No. 8 Kentucky held off Northern Illinois 31-23. After allowing the pesky Huskies a tying touchdown seconds before halftime, Levis put the Wildcats ahead 21-14 just 58 seconds into the third quarter by hitting Brown across the middle on third and 10. Robinson’s second TD catch made it 31-14, a cushion Kentucky needed to withstand NIU’s rally to within a possession late in the game. Levis overcame five sacks.
