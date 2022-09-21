Read full article on original website
Somerset County boys soccer roundup: Manville a one-goal winner
Emin Vallecillo Zelaya and Josh Rojas recorded one goal each for Manville in its 2-1 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Manville. Lenin Rios and Nico Ozuna had one assist each for Manville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Jeremy Campos made five saves in the victory. The N.J....
Burlington county boys soccer for Sept. 26: Palmyra wins, Rancocas Valley squeezes by
Junior Richie Butler had a goal and two assists while junior Jase Jennings added a goal and assist as Palmyra topped Bordentown 4-2 in Palmyra. Senior Joe Russell and junior Luke Cannuli also had a goal apiece for Palmyra (7-1), which won its fifth straight match. Senior goalie John Liebe finished with nine saves and senior Reed Wells chipped in with an assist.
HS Boys Soccer Photos: No. 5 Delbarton at Roxbury, Sept. 26, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Times girls soccer notes: Steinert and Pennington last two unbeaten sides
After three weeks of action, the identity of the top Colonial Valley Conference girls soccer team is now settled. It is one of the last two unbeaten, untied teams left in the area: the Steinert Spartans.
Metz’s goal holds up for Roxbury in win over No. 5 Delbarton
A 1-0 loss to Kearny on Sept. 17 was the spark that lit a fire under Roxbury, which outscored opponents 13-3 in its next three games after that first defeat of the season. But the Gaels knew that going up against Delbarton on Monday afternoon was going to be a far more defensive story.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
No. 20 Caldwell relies on defense to squeeze past not-so-neighborly West Essex
Caldwell proved to everyone in its pocket of the Super Football Conference through the first three games that it once again possess an offense that is both explosive and well-balanced. The Chiefs’ undefeated squad of 2021 averaged 37 points per game.
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Sept. 26
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River
Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
The 3 Devils players with the most to prove in Monday night’s preseason game vs. Canadiens
On Monday, New Jersey will take the ice against an opposing hockey team (the Montreal Canadiens) for the first time since April 29. The roster will look depleted –– players were split up into groups since prospects, veterans and PTO players are all at training camp –– but fans will still get a glimpse at notable players like Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Mackenzie Blackwood and more.
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
Emerald Society to honor Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year at Annual Pub Night
The Union County Emerald Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with its annual Pub Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Kenilworth Veterans Center located at 33 South 21 St. The organization of law enforcement officers and firefighters of Irish descent will honor Tom Bell of Kenilworth,...
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts earned the title of franchise quarterback? (PODCAST)
After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his pleasantries to the Washington Commanders players after he and his team defeated the Commanders 24-8 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Hurts ran toward the tunnel to head to the locker room. As he was running off the field, the Eagles fans crowded...
Everything you need to know as Devils open preseason play vs. Canadiens | How to watch, rosters, line projections, more
The Devils are playing in an actual hockey game tonight. On Monday at 7 p.m. ET, New Jersey will face the Montreal Canadiens at Montreal’s Bell Center in Game 1 of the 2022-23 preseason. The game will feature Devils fan favorites such as Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt and, for the Canadiens, 2022 No. 1 draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Iowa ends Rutgers’ undefeated start, but don’t sound the alarms just yet (PODCAST)
Rutgers suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday, dropping its Big Ten opener against Iowa at SHI Stadium. The season — and the rebuild — remain alive and well, though, if you ask head coach Greg Schiano. “I had to stop for a minute after Saturday...
Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?
Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
Comments / 0