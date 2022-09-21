Read full article on original website
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
fox29.com
Former NJ Gov. Jim Florio dies at 85
NEW JERSEY - Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who enthusiastically backed a plan that substantially raised the state's sales and income taxes — a stance that cost him his job — died Sunday. He was 85. Florio, a Democrat, was a longtime public servant who held numerous...
fox29.com
DOJ: 305 dogs rescued, 20 arrested in largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - More than 60 federal and state officers rescued 305 dogs from an alleged dogfighting ring in South Carolina over the weekend, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The agency said the authorities made the bust over the weekend after executing nearly two dozen search warrants for...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
fox29.com
Family and friends of slain Temple University student ensure his memory lives on
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - The fight to Save Our Streets hits close to home for one family whose son was killed blocks from Temple University’s freshmen dorms. His parents, and former schools, are doing everything they can to keep his memory alive. Molly and Dennis Collington never imagined they...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see sunny, breezy conditions with seasonable temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Monday is set to be a seasonable fall day in the Delaware Valley. FOX 29's Scott Williams says the system that hit the area with a line of storms Sunday afternoon is out of the models, making way for sunshine. Morning temperatures are in the 50s, but they...
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
fox29.com
'Get involved': Remembering homicide victims while helping loved ones cope and heal in Philadelphia
EAST GERMANTOWN - Sunday, all across the nation, families are remembering those who were murdered and, in Philadelphia Saturday, instead of sorrow, there is hope as folks push for a better future. "We want to help families to find their new normal. We want to educate them and equip them....
See video of massive crowds, burnouts and chaos at fatal H2oi Wildwood car meet up
Hundreds of cars and thousands of people invaded Wildwood this weekend for what police are describing as an “unsanctioned” pop-up H2oi car rally that delved into a chaotic scene Saturday night when at least two people were killed. Video from earlier in the day Saturday shows a calmer...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
fox29.com
Philadelphia rated worst large airport for customer satisfaction, new survey says
PHILADELPHIA - Air travel is almost never fun these days, but flying out of Philadelphia may make it even worse, according to a new survey by J.D. Power. Philadelphia International Airport ranked last for large airports in J.D. Power's 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey. Among 27 large airports in...
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
fox29.com
DC boxing fixture Buddy Harrison killed in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who was well known in the DMV for his community service and boxing gym, was shot and killed outside of his home in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the victim is DMV boxing...
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
