Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
fox29.com

Former NJ Gov. Jim Florio dies at 85

NEW JERSEY - Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who enthusiastically backed a plan that substantially raised the state's sales and income taxes — a stance that cost him his job — died Sunday. He was 85. Florio, a Democrat, was a longtime public servant who held numerous...
WGAL

Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware

A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
fox29.com

DC boxing fixture Buddy Harrison killed in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr., a man who was well known in the DMV for his community service and boxing gym, was shot and killed outside of his home in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the victim is DMV boxing...
