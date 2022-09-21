Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Elton John Bids Farewell to the Yellow Brick Road in a Rocking ATL Goodbye, But Promises We'll Still See Him Around TownDeanLandAtlanta, GA
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Arclin names senior business director – international overlays
ATLANTA, Ga. – Arclin, a chemistry-based manufacturer of engineered products has named Brian Adams as its Senior Business Director — International Overlays. The newly created position will leverage Adams’ industry and leadership expertise to drive Arclin’s expansion and presence in international markets outside of North America.
The Best Garage Door Installation Companies of 2022
A garage is designed to provide additional space on the property to store vehicles, recreational equipment, tools, and other items that don’t have a spot in the home. A homeowner can use the space exclusively to keep their car safe when they aren’t driving it or set up a home workshop to tackle various DIY projects.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood pallet manufacturing company to build $51.34 million inaugural plant
JACKSON, Miss. – ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. ArbaBlox will use the sawmill residuals from the Biewer Lumber facility in Winona to produce its patented-design...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Dorel expands its retail reach
WESTMOUNT, QC - Dorel Furniture has launched a new B2B shopping site in an effort to expand its range of retailers selling its products. The furniture maker launched DorelShowroom.com which will showcase a portfolio of products that is now available to small and mid-sized retailers, which, according to Home News Now, was previously only available to mass market players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets
Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
How to Replace a Damaged Hardwood Floor Board
Follow these easy steps to replace that “one bad board.”. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
How To Build A Stone Inlay Concrete Bench
Quikrete's 5000 concrete mix is a great formula for building your own backyard bench. This backyard bench is nearly indestructible. Once it's cast, assembled and sealed, you can enjoy it all year long and never have to worry about taking it in for the winter or protecting it from the elements.
yankodesign.com
These prefab tiny homes are 3D printed using recycled plastic
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! And one of the newbies in the tiny home market is Azure. The Los Angeles-based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab tiny homes!
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 best pressure washers to clean cars, bikes and garden furniture
We’ve all experienced it, often during a barbecue or during a back-breaking gardening session: that moment when we glimpse the build-up of mildew and mould, which has transformed our once beloved patio or fence from a pristine expanse into something much bleaker. The solution? It’s time to call in the pressure washer.When it comes to deep cleaning, nothing beats a pressure washer. A powerful cleaning tool, they’re designed to blast away grime with jets of water. And they’re not just designed for patios and fences, either – today’s pressure washers can be used on everything from cars and garden furniture...
What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding
About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
Best handheld vacuum 2022: for easy cleaning on the go
We've reviewed the best handheld vacuums of 2022 from Shark, Roidmi, Black and Decker, Dyson, and more
hypebeast.com
MDF Italia Makes The Most of Metal for New Capsule Collection
This year, MDF Italia is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as such, is getting suitably nostalgic. To mark the occasion, the brand has taken a look back at its own archives and has reimagined four of its icons in new materials. Launching at the Aram Gallery during London Design Festival, the “Principle of Lightness” collection made up of the “Tense” table, “Minima” bookcase, “Le Banc” bench and “Lofty” chair. Each has been remade in either polished steel or aluminum, in a bid to “simultaneously freeze them in time while bringing new life to them”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Before and After: This $2,000 Bedroom Redo Includes a Glam DIY Bed Frame with Tons of Storage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The key to styling small bedrooms? Maximizing space. It’s easier said than done and might take some trial and error (i.e. lots of rearranging and even some returns), but it’s all about combining a smart selection of furniture with a clever layout.
How to DIY a microcement backsplash for a cool, budget kitchen upgrade
If you love a luxe look for a kitchen, but can’t afford marble or engineered stone then why not create a DIY microcement backsplash to change up your cooking space, without splashing the cash?. Sure, kitchen countertops have always been big business as they are often the shining star...
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Roof Shingles?
Replacing the shingles on your roof can easily become a complicated and costly task. When purchasing roof shingles, who has better deals: Home Depot or Lowe's?
woodworkingnetwork.com
CNC manufacturing in high school: Teaching tomorrow's workforce
KENT, Ohio – Since 2014, the Manufacturing Technology Program at Theodore Roosevelt High School, Kent, Ohio, has prepared hundreds of aspiring CNC programmers, machinists, and engineers for successful careers in manufacturing. Troy Spear, Instructor of CAD & Engineering Technologies, Advanced Cabinetry, and Fundamentals of Wood & Metal Manufacturing at Theodore Roosevelt High School – also known as Kent Roosevelt High School – has been with the career program for the last 13 of his 24 years in education. Just as technology and industry have changed over the decades, so have Spear’s teaching responsibilities.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $502 Redo Packs This Small Laundry Room with Smart Space-Saving Solutions
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
domino
The Best Bathroom Sinks Go Beyond Porcelain to Concrete and Even Quartz
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Reading up on Domino’s shopping guides is like having your own personal product concierge. We do the tedious part—deep-dive research, hands-on testing, and tapping experts for advice—so all you have to do is hit “add to cart.” That’s why we call them Simply the Best.
How To Get Spare Parts For Your IKEA Furniture For Free
When you're faced with a missing part that's critical to the build of an IKEA furniture piece, pause the process -- there's a way to get a free replacement.
Comments / 0