ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

No one injured during Salem building fire

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.
SALEM, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
Accidents
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
wfxrtv.com

Historic Fire Station One reopens as a new business for Roanoke

ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — The old Fire Station One in Downtown Roanoke reopened as a new business for the star city. The grand opening happened at 10 a.m. Friday morning with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Old School Partners and Txtur are turning the 115-year-old fire station into a furniture...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe

UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Grant
WDBJ7.com

Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Cross#Volunteers#Apartment Building#Accident#Roanoke Fire Ems
WSLS

Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
wakg.com

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy