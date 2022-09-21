Read full article on original website
Two local restaurants are highlighted for Hispanic Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Casa Latina in Roanoke celebrates National Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Colors Celebrates Hispanic Heritage MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Tech celebrates Hispanic-Latinx Heritage monthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
WSLS
Salem fire displaces four people
SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WSET
Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
wfirnews.com
No one injured during Salem building fire
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.
wfxrtv.com
Historic Fire Station One reopens as a new business for Roanoke
ROANOKE Va. (WFXR) — The old Fire Station One in Downtown Roanoke reopened as a new business for the star city. The grand opening happened at 10 a.m. Friday morning with a celebratory ribbon cutting. Old School Partners and Txtur are turning the 115-year-old fire station into a furniture...
WSET
Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department dispatched to car accident on Calohan Rd.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two-car crash on Friday. They said this incident happened at 1083 Calohan Road in Rustburg. Units arrived on the scene and said they found two vehicles with heavy front-end damage. The department also said that one...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Pittsylvania Co. teen found safe
UPDATE: Ronnie Glass has been found and is safe, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER STORY: PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ronnie Glass, 14 and also known as “Little Ronnie,” has been reported missing, according to the Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office. Glass stands at...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire Station 1 Is Back
Impact On Student Mental Health After Recent Roanoke School Situations.
WDBJ7.com
Group advocating for safe cycling launches in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed in February while cycling in Botetourt County. A group in Roanoke is trying to make sure what happened to Tabitha Thompson never happens again. “But it brought a lot of people together to start thinking about how could this happen and how...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WDBJ7.com
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Horry County Coroner said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. at Woodlawn Dr and US Hwy 17 Business in Garden City. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both motorcycles were...
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
WSET
'Hay bales on fire': Amherst Co. thanked Public works for their help putting fire out
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County made a Facebook post thanking Public Works for helping with a fire on Tuesday. They specifically thanked Jermy Lombardo from Public Works. The county said that multiple hay bales caught fire. Lombardo brought a piece of equipment over from the landfill and...
WSLS
Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department to host 5K with 5-0 Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its second annual 5K with 5-0 Saturday. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the new department headquarters on Community Way off Memorial Drive. The department is inviting the community to walk or run with officers and staff to...
wakg.com
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke family worries about her family in Puerto Rico
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Fiona has affected many people and here in our hometowns, families are worried for their loved ones in the Caribbean. Five years after Hurricane Maria left devastation in Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona has left them without electricity and water. Karyna Nevarez was born and...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo coming to the star city
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Roanoke will have a Quinceañera Expo and WDBJ7 had an exclusive preview. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC is putting together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their coming-of-age celebrations. The expo will feature dresses, catering, photographers,...
wfxrtv.com
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
