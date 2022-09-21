Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament
The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
BBC
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup
After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
BBC
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
BBC
County Championship: Shubman Gill leads Glamorgan charge against Sussex
LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Glamorgan 221-3 (41.2 overs): Gill 91*, Lloyd 56; Currie 2-54 India's Shubman Gill raced to a classy 91 not out as promotion-chasing Glamorgan rattled up 221-3 against Sussex on a rain-affected first day in Hove. Gill took the...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
