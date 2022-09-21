ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament

The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
RUGBY
BBC

Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup

After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
BASKETBALL
BBC

County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Shubman Gill leads Glamorgan charge against Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one) Glamorgan 221-3 (41.2 overs): Gill 91*, Lloyd 56; Currie 2-54 India's Shubman Gill raced to a classy 91 not out as promotion-chasing Glamorgan rattled up 221-3 against Sussex on a rain-affected first day in Hove. Gill took the...
SPORTS
BBC

Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.

