Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?
Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
Iowa ends Rutgers’ undefeated start, but don’t sound the alarms just yet (PODCAST)
Rutgers suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday, dropping its Big Ten opener against Iowa at SHI Stadium. The season — and the rebuild — remain alive and well, though, if you ask head coach Greg Schiano. “I had to stop for a minute after Saturday...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni talks DeVonta Smith as a punt returner, facing Jaguars’ Doug Pederson next Sunday
In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, the Eagles were preparing to get the ball back after stopping the Commanders offense, forcing them to punt. Wide receiver Britain Covey had started the game as the punt returner after being called up from...
What the NFL is saying about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
People are getting excited about Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback lifted his team to 3-0 with a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The buzz is all about the 24-year-old. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
One year later, exhibit commemorates tornado that tore through South Jersey town
On Sept. 1, 2021, a tornado of historic magnitude tore through the Mullica Hill of Harrison, leaving jagged scars and destroying homes and properties. In its aftermath, local officials and legions of volunteers came to the aid of those whose homes and livelihoods had been damaged or lost and an outpouring of goods, services and financial donations supported those impacted.
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River
Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
