Medford, NJ

NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?

Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

What the NFL is saying about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

People are getting excited about Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback lifted his team to 3-0 with a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. He was 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. The buzz is all about the 24-year-old. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River

Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

