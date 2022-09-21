LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO