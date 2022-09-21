Read full article on original website
The 3 Devils players with the most to prove in Monday night’s preseason game vs. Canadiens
On Monday, New Jersey will take the ice against an opposing hockey team (the Montreal Canadiens) for the first time since April 29. The roster will look depleted –– players were split up into groups since prospects, veterans and PTO players are all at training camp –– but fans will still get a glimpse at notable players like Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Mackenzie Blackwood and more.
Iowa ends Rutgers’ undefeated start, but don’t sound the alarms just yet (PODCAST)
Rutgers suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday, dropping its Big Ten opener against Iowa at SHI Stadium. The season — and the rebuild — remain alive and well, though, if you ask head coach Greg Schiano. “I had to stop for a minute after Saturday...
See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?
Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River
Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record
Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story
NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand
In his first public comments since he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, Kevin Durant said his “doubts” about the team’s stability and championship culture led to his demand. After forming a “Big 3″ with superstars James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets championship...
Emerald Society to honor Irishman and Irishwoman of the Year at Annual Pub Night
The Union County Emerald Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary with its annual Pub Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Kenilworth Veterans Center located at 33 South 21 St. The organization of law enforcement officers and firefighters of Irish descent will honor Tom Bell of Kenilworth,...
What channel is the Rutgers game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers vs. Iowa
Rutgers faces Iowa in a regular season game on Saturday, September 24, 2022 (9/24/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV –– both of which carry Fox Sports 1. Want to bet college...
