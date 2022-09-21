ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Caldwell, NJ

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

The 3 Devils players with the most to prove in Monday night’s preseason game vs. Canadiens

On Monday, New Jersey will take the ice against an opposing hockey team (the Montreal Canadiens) for the first time since April 29. The roster will look depleted –– players were split up into groups since prospects, veterans and PTO players are all at training camp –– but fans will still get a glimpse at notable players like Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Mackenzie Blackwood and more.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

See the Howell High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)

The new school year has begun and that means New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are already performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Howell High School’s band performed as the Howell Rebels took on Marlboro. With the season in full swing...
HOWELL, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers QBs Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt are ‘progressing’ ahead of Ohio State, Greg Schiano says. Could they play?

Rutgers is headed toward another week of quarterback uncertainty. Head coach Greg Schiano said Monday that injured QBs Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt, who dressed but did not play in last Saturday’s loss to Iowa, are “both progressing,” but he is unsure of whether they will be available for this Saturday’s road game at No. 3 Ohio State.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rowing on the South Branch of the Raritan River

Folks braved the cool, rainy weather yesterday afternoon to participate in or watch the Town of Clinton Hooper Canoe Races. Hosted by the Town of Clinton Recreation Committee and sponsored by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick - Hunterdon County, the event took place on the South Branch of the Raritan River near the Halstead Street Bridge. Equipment -- including canoes, paddles and life vests -- was provided by the Pender Family.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mets slugger makes history, breaks club record

Sunday was a good day for the Mets. They blew out the Oakland Athletics, 13-4, behind a stellar Max Scherzer performance to maintain their 1.5-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ Advance Media wins national award for pickleball story

NJ Advance Media has won the Online New Association award for best sports story for “A pickle(ball) in paradise” by Matthew Stanmyre, an account of the municipal battle over pickleball courts in Ridgewood that also explored the unexpected ways noise can impact communities. The ONA awards, widely considered...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

