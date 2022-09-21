Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
Enjoying Orlando: Fun with the swans at Lake EolaJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Florida Flowers: Harmonious hibiscus and flower hunting in FloridaJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
TSA Reports “Dangerous Trend” As the Number of Guns Found in Carry-On Bags at Florida Airports Is SkyrocketingToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
cbs12.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
WSVN-TV
Gator whisperer: Biologist Chris Gillette aims to debunk stigma surrounding Florida predator
(WSVN) - A South Florida man is out to change the stigma surrounding one of Florida’s top predators. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has today’s 7 Spotlight. To you, these may be lean, mean killing machines, but biologist Chris Gillette sees them differently. Chris Gillette: “These are thinking, intelligent...
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
click orlando
Nice Sunday on tap in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We still have several days before Ian makes any sort of impacts on Florida. Today will be fairly nice with a 30% coverage of rain and a high temperature of 89°. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday |...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
Watch: 'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
WSVN-TV
Florida Keys, west coast residents brace for Ian as system forecast to approach state midweek
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida braces for Tropical Storm Ian, residents of the state’s west coast and the Florida Keys are making sure they are ready for the amount of rain that the system is expected to unleash in the area. As of Saturday night, Ian is...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida, including the Tampa Bay region, was under a hurricane watch ...
WSVN-TV
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
WESH
Osceola County residents face propane shortage while preparing for storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — People all across central Florida are stocking up on storm supplies and getting their gas tanks filled. Down in Osceola County, they're already experiencing some shortages. WESH 2 spoke with the owner of a campground who started selling their propane after people stopped by saying...
Comments / 0