Hempfield Township, PA

Say 'Poop!' For Perfect Pics: Why Pennsylvania Children's Book Author Is Going Viral

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago

Don't say "cheese" say "poop!" for the perfect back-to-school photos, a Pennsylvania author said in a viral Tweet on Sept. 14.

Adam Perry, of Hempfield Township, is a middle-grade and children's author with such titles as "The Thieving Collectors of Fine Children's Books" and "The Magicians of Elephant County."

As you can see in the photo, on the left he simply says "smile!" but then says "poop!" and he gets a more sincere smile from his son.

Most of Perry's tweets have few interactions, so he was surprised when the tweet took off getting nearly 300,000 likes as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

He posted a PR person's dream response in a follow-up tweet "I’ve never gone viral before. Should I mention I have a spooky kids book about spirit photography out next month? There’s no poop in it, but there are ghosts, so..."

Adam Perry will release his upcoming book, "Ghosts Come Rising," on Oct. 11.

His pre-release party with a book reading, kid-friendly tarot card readings, a book signing, and activities for kids will be at Aaron's Books, 35 East Main Street in Lititz, at Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster, at 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Followed by an author's appearance at the Barnes & Noble, Red Rose Commons 1700 H, Fruitville Pike, Lancaster from 12-4 p.m. on Oct. 30.

