Tampa Bay company creates wipes to detect dangerous drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsQKw_0i51VtGd00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fentanyl has been a growing problem in Florida and across the United States in recent years.

Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies have said they are seizing record amounts of the dangerous drug. Attorney General Ashley Moody made a visit to Tampa Bay last week where she warned about a new rainbow-colored version of the drug aimed at attracting children .

Florida drug bust seized enough fentanyl to ‘kill everyone within 18 counties’

The DEA says fentanyl is deadly and just one kilogram of the substance has the potential to kill 500,000 people. For first responders and law enforcement officers, even exposure to the drug can be dangerous.

Trace Eye-D is a local company with a lab in Sarasota County. They’ve been around for six years, first working in the area of explosives detection. Back in 2020, the company started to put an emphasis on detecting dangerous drugs and has used what’s known as “color metrics” to create a new line of drug-detecting wipes.

“Fentanyl became a real forefront for me because, again, every time you turn around, someone is dying from it, and opioids aren’t any better. The idea with this is, can we save a life?” said lead engineer Barry Gorski, who developed the wipes.

How drug-detecting wipes work

The wipes look similar to alcohol wipes. They give the user a safe, fast and simple way to test for illegal substances.

When fentanyl, for example, is detected, the wipe turns magenta. For cocaine, it will turn light blue and for methamphetamine, dark blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp4Hg_0i51VtGd00
Photo: WFLA

“We take nothing from the legacy technology that evolved. It has been very good and very effective, but there have been some drawbacks to it and one of those is the safety of the users,” said Trace Eye-D CEO Chris Baden. “Something that was pointed out to us by the Global Forensics Justice Center attached to the Florida International University was that there is a safety risk to first responders and law-enforcement particularly. They use these wet chemistry kits because that contain glass ampules, that when crushed when operating the product, can actually shear the vinyl bag and cut the officer.”

Trace Eye-D’s product doesn’t have that risk. It’s something a local law enforcement agency says is a big bonus when using the product in the field.

“The less we have to handle things, the better,” said Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler. “A lot of times, illegal narcotics – when there is fentanyl or something else, it can be absorbed through the skin, so it puts the first responder at risk. Our officers try to use rubber gloves when handling product, but the Trace Eye-D being a wipe — first of all, we can detect trace amounts of narcotics and the other thing is it is a little less handling of potentially hazardous materials for our officers.”

Man found with enough fentanyl to potentially kill population of 2 Florida counties, deputies say

Palmetto PD has been participating in field testing of the products throughout this year and so far, have seen extremely promising results.

“The Trace Eye-D product has been entirely, 100% consistent with the established product we use. I think moving forward down the road, that we are going to be using the Trace Eye-D product. We continue to do the field testing now, but we are excited about it and I think I’m especially excited about it because it is actually a local company and a local CEO and a lot of his staff and his scientists are all local people,” said Chief Tyler.

“Palmetto was a great start. They were willing to cooperate and support us in a limited trial. We are very excited about getting this rolled out in our own backyard. Florida is our focus right now, with emphasis on the 12th Circuit,” said Baden.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Concerns grow for Peace River in Bartow ahead of Hurricane Ian

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents along the Peace River fear what will happen when a major hurricane hits as average late summer Florida thunderstorms have already been flooding places around the river for weeks. “With a hurricane coming it can be twice as high to three times as high,” said Phil Black, who lives at […]
BARTOW, FL
cbs12.com

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
