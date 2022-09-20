Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California loosening mask recommendations as COVID levels remain low
OAKLAND, Calif. - Mask requirements are easing in California. As of Friday, the state is no longer recommending everyone mask up indoors. For months, California's public health leaders have been recommending masking inside public settings -- whether you’re vaccinated or not. But that's changing now. "We’re kind of at...
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
San Diego Channel
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
Breaking the Cycle of Harm
The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Tri-Tip: A California original?
Tri-tip is so common here, you may not realize the cut of meat doesn't share the same fame across the country.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
California drought: This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?
Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations
Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
KTVU FOX 2
Marin County man is 1st to make solo trip from Bay Area to Hawaii
HILO HARBOR, Hawaii - A Bay Area kayaker, who spent 92 days crossing the Pacific Ocean, finally reached Hawaii. Cyril Derreumaux of Marin County completed the incredible journey Tuesday afternoon. He explained why people could relate to his journey. "I think people connected with the human spiritual journey," he said.
1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway
Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont
Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
spectrumnews1.com
Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure
Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
KTVU FOX 2
California Legalizes Human Composting
California is the latest state to offer a new alternative after death called "Human Composting". KTVU's Alex Savidge breaks down the new legislation with Assemblymember Cristina Garcia.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
