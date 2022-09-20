ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

California loosening mask recommendations as COVID levels remain low

OAKLAND, Calif. - Mask requirements are easing in California. As of Friday, the state is no longer recommending everyone mask up indoors. For months, California's public health leaders have been recommending masking inside public settings -- whether you’re vaccinated or not. But that's changing now. "We’re kind of at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Voice News

Breaking the Cycle of Harm

The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
CBS LA

Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations

Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County man is 1st to make solo trip from Bay Area to Hawaii

HILO HARBOR, Hawaii - A Bay Area kayaker, who spent 92 days crossing the Pacific Ocean, finally reached Hawaii. Cyril Derreumaux of Marin County completed the incredible journey Tuesday afternoon. He explained why people could relate to his journey. "I think people connected with the human spiritual journey," he said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead in 8-vehicle pileup on Southern California freeway

Emergency crews are at the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person has been killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Video: Bear Dumpster Diving in Claremont

Claremont, Los Angeles County, CA: A hungry bear made its way into a dumpster for dinner or a late night snack in the city of Claremont Thursday, Sept. 22, prompting an observer to call 911 around 10:00 p.m. Claremont Police Department received the call from a senior citizen home on...
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Low riders in Orange County cruisin' for a cure

Los Angeles is known for many things. One of them being one of SoCal’s most celebrated pastimes — low riders. Yes, they’re misunderstood, but we took an inside look at how one group in Orange County promotes it for a special cause. Watch “The SoCal Scene” at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California Legalizes Human Composting

California is the latest state to offer a new alternative after death called "Human Composting". KTVU's Alex Savidge breaks down the new legislation with Assemblymember Cristina Garcia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelog.com

Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal's Version of the Wild, Wild West

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

