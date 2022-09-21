SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below. With the loss of the heating of the day, we are dealing with lake effect as the main mechanism for showers tonight. The air aloft is chilly and Lake Ontario’s temperature is still in the 60s. The wind is out of the west-southwest so that will concentrate any showers off Lake Ontario from the Tug Hill north toward Watertown. There could be some heavy downpours.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO