Orange trio claim Player of the Week honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – For the fourth-straight week, Syracuse football is represented in the weekly ACC awards, racking up a trio of honors after ‘Cuse picked up another victory to start the season 4-0. Defensive Back Garrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones and placekicker Andre Szmyt all earned ACC Player of the Week at their respective positions. For Jones, it’s the second-straight week he has earned the honor and third time that an Orange linebacker has claimed the award in four weeks after Marlowe Wax won it in week one.
Syracuse locals holding turkey drive this Thanksgiving
(WSYR-TV) — Since she was a girl here in Syracuse, Paola Benevento has wanted to give back. She’s written a book called “Philomena and the Name Game” to encourage kids who are overlooked, undervalued, and misrepresented. The book sheds light on kids who have names that...
Shorthanded Orange drops first game of the season to UVA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer dropped its first match of the season in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. The Orange played most of the match with ten players after junior midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski was shown a second yellow card at the 22nd minute mark. Abdi...
“The play wasn’t perfect but the record is:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Friday night following a 22-20 win over Virginia. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 22-33 for 277 yards and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards and one touchdown. Sean Tucker led the Orange with 60 yards...
Szmyt’s late field goal lifts unbeaten Syracuse to win over Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t perfect but a win is a win. Syracuse blew a 16-point first half lead, rallying late to defeat Virginia 22-20. With 1:14 left in the 4th quarter, Andre Szmyt knocked home his fifth field goal of the game, lifting the Orange to the win.
SU football cracks the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week. At 4-0, Syracuse is...
Jazz in the Burbs set for Thursdays at the Green Gate Inn
(WSYR-TV) — One of Central New York’s hottest music series has quietly developed at a historic inn in Camillus. Now, it’s throwing a spotlight on some of the area’s finest musicians. It’s called “Jazz in the Burbs.”. The “Jazz in the Burbs” festivities are...
Mural dedicated to the life of Harriet Tubman unveiled in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Harriet Tubman Booster Club hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the corner of Genesee and North Street in Auburn to unveil the finished Harriet Tubman mural on Saturday. Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have raised money to finish the mural on the Nolan Block Building.
CNY Veterans receive the opportunity of a lifetime on Honor Flight Mission 17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a hero’s welcome on Saturday, September 24, for a deserving group of veterans. 80 veterans each accompanied by one family member or friend traveled from Syracuse to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight Mission 17. As the veterans returned to the airport they...
Fugitive of the Week: Gregory Johnson
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Gregory Johnson. Johnson has had 40 prior run-ins with the law and currently has 10 active warrants out for his arrest. Johnson is a 37-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He...
Lake effect showers continue into midweek
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below. With the loss of the heating of the day, we are dealing with lake effect as the main mechanism for showers tonight. The air aloft is chilly and Lake Ontario’s temperature is still in the 60s. The wind is out of the west-southwest so that will concentrate any showers off Lake Ontario from the Tug Hill north toward Watertown. There could be some heavy downpours.
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Police have a suspect in custody in connection a homicide that happened in June. The suspect was arrested in Las Vegas for a domestic dispute, according to police. According to Syracuse Police, Kavion Strong, 21 of Syracuse, was arrested in Las Vegas on September 7th. Then...
Update: Deputies looking for suspect in deadly Solvay shooting
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man at a home in Solvay late Saturday morning. Deputies say they were called to a home on Charles Ave for a shooting. When they got there...
Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
