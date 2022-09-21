ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Citadel monitoring Hurricane Ian

The Citadel is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, primarily via the National Hurricane Center. The Charleston area is expected to experience some effects from the storm, though both the exact track and severity are uncertain. There is no immediate threat to campus, but The Citadel always monitors these systems and is...
