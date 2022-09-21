Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five
#3 Nebraska vs. #7 Ohio State 3-2, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Nebraska took on an experienced and big hitting Ohio State team and while it wasn’t always pretty they came away with a big five set win. Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore led all hitters with 21 kills. She...
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil
It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew. The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.
Husker Doc Talk: Can a Week Off Fix Nebraska’s Problems?
Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice discuss the coaching-search rumor mill and more
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Sweeps Michigan State and Looks to Improve Against Ohio State Tonight
#3 Nebraska (9-1) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter. Coach Cook won his 800th match last night. What have you ever done successfully 800 times? He said he was touched by the thoughtful gift from the athletic director and staff. He doesn’t have a belt buckle and every cowboy needs one, he said.
Husker Hour: Coaching Carousel, Volleyball Latest, Amie Just
Plenty of coaching talk and an elite Nebraska volleyball milestone
Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says
The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 5 Highlights
Neb. — Week five of Operation Football showcased high school teams competing across the state. Fort Calhoun took on Platteview in the fan favorite game of the week, with Platteview coming out on top, 48-13. In this week's Monster Matchup, Bennington toppled Elkhorn High 41-21, keeping their undefeated...
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
