Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball Defeats #7 Ohio State In Five

#3 Nebraska vs. #7 Ohio State 3-2, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 Nebraska took on an experienced and big hitting Ohio State team and while it wasn’t always pretty they came away with a big five set win. Ohio State’s Jenaisya Moore led all hitters with 21 kills. She...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil

It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew. The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day

While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football should ‘stay away from’ Matt Campbell, analyst says

The Nebraska football head coaching search is still rolling right along with no real end in sight. There has been one candidate after another first suggested and then dismissed. But one name that has come up more than once is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. While he’s considered one of the front runners for the job, there is at least one national analyst who thinks he would be a very bad idea for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Week 5 Highlights

Neb. — Week five of Operation Football showcased high school teams competing across the state. Fort Calhoun took on Platteview in the fan favorite game of the week, with Platteview coming out on top, 48-13. In this week's Monster Matchup, Bennington toppled Elkhorn High 41-21, keeping their undefeated...
FORT CALHOUN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

WarHorse Casino opens to the public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first Lincoln casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s first-ever casino on non-tribal land will open on Saturday. On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino will be the first casino in the city...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan

MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
MURDOCK, NE

