Dayton, OH

Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot

By Kelley King
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the pandemic and stressors of the economy, there’s been an uptick in addiction since 2020.

Several local groups are shining a spotlight on the problem and connecting people with resources they need.

Superhero signs giving inspiration to DPS students

Created at the height of the overdose epidemic, RAMCO — Recovery Alliance of Montgomery County, Ohio — has been helping people work towards the goal of recovery since 2017.

RAMCO is made up of several organizations in the Miami Valley.

“Year after year, the committee, even during the pandemic, they know there’s people in recovery that are still impacted. They still can get through their struggles whether it’s relationships, job loss–we still go through stuff in life,” says Alan Walder with the Dayton Fellowship Club, a part of RAMCO.

Walder has been in recovery going on 33 years and knows the importance of helping people struggling.

“We are just ordinary people,” shrugs Walder.

Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.

“We have a lot of people that are going to come out with beds available, same day. So, if people show up at this event this year, we will transport at the cost of us to that facility,” states Jessica Danner, President of Dayton Recovers. “If they have a bed available, and somebody shows up at this event, we’re going to send them to treatment.”

To get people to those resources, RAMCO has partnered with RTA to give free rides to the event. Just as important as the resources are the testimonials.

“I am 33 years sober, and I’ve been doing this for a while, and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” says Keith Trammell, the Treasurer of the West Side Club. “I used crack and alcohol and whatever else mood- and mind-altering. And recovery, it just works. It really works. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened.”

The event celebrates progress and provides support to those who haven’t yet taken the first step.

“Just come. We’ll love you until you learn to love yourself. We’ll help you until you learn to help yourself,” states Trammell.

The event is free because of sponsorships and donations. If you would like to donate, you can do so on Saturday, or click here .

