ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Robstown, TX
City
Alice, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Education
gotodestinations.com

12 Fantastic & Fun Things to do in Kingsville, Texas

Kingsville, Texas is a charming city located in the southern tip of the state. With a population of just over 26,000, Kingsville is the perfect place to enjoy a small-town experience while still having access to all the amenities of a larger city. The city is home to beautiful parks...
KINGSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Career Services#People Like Us#Linus High School#Linus K12#Linus College#Alice High School#Moody High School
KIII 3News

Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy