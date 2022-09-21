Read full article on original website
Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
'Paying it forward' in honor of Luis Gonzalez
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family and friends honored the life of Luis Gonzalez today, who passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia. Lou's loved ones call today, "BeLouish Day." They paid tribute to him by going to all his favorite places around town and surprising people with random acts of kindness.
Nueces County inmates given an opportunity to give back to local parks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's office gave a few of their inmates an opportunity to pave a clean path for the future generations to come. The Sheriff's department over at the Youth Football League Field shared how important it is to clean up different parts of the county and who benefits the most from it.
CACCB's 10th annual Pinwheels event kicks off in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend held their 10th annual pinwheels event today after a 2 year hold due to the COVID pandemic. The family fun event was held to raise awareness for children and give families an opportunity to learn more about the resources available.
Celebrating culture through art: A day at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, 3NEWS is recognizing those in our Coastal Bend community who continue to make it a great place to call 'home,' while also celebrating our culture and heritage. Two local muralists, Mayra Zamora and Monica Marie Garcia, aim to do just that,...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Texas A&M Corpus Christi Theatre stages play to honor Dr. Hector P. Garcia
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi Department of Theater and Dance is rehearsing for a play based on the life of civil rights activist, Dr. Hector P. Garcia. The production will take audience members through the most pivotal historical moments of the 20th century for the Mexican American community.
12 Fantastic & Fun Things to do in Kingsville, Texas
Kingsville, Texas is a charming city located in the southern tip of the state. With a population of just over 26,000, Kingsville is the perfect place to enjoy a small-town experience while still having access to all the amenities of a larger city. The city is home to beautiful parks...
Agape Ranch gala helps fund neighborhood for foster parents and children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch is expected to build up to 24 homes in the London area. The first house is already built with two others on the way soon. The gala is held to raise money for the rest of the neighborhood. Shannon Murphy with Agape Ranch...
New sober living facility in downtown Corpus Christi
The Broken Chains Homeless project has five locations dedicated to helping those battling homelessness and substance abuse.
Vigils will be held for London students involved in ATV crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An ATV accident occurred over the weekend, sending three London ISD students to the hospital. The information is limited at this time on the students' conditions. In a social media post Sunday, Nueces County Commissioner Pct. 5 Brent Chesney stated two prayer vigils would be...
Local leaders at odds over disbursement of $180 million in Hurricane Harvey money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just about every city and county leader from across the Coastal Bend packed into a room for a Council of Governments meeting Friday. Almost $180 million from the General Land Office is set to be divided up among the 11-county area. It's money that local leaders didn't have to apply for that will go to communities affected by Hurricane Harvey that shook the Coastal Bend in 2017.
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's Fall, y'all! Though the temperatures may not be giving off the Autumn vibes... Rockin' K Farms is here to get you in the mood of the season. A trip to the farm has become a South Texas tradition. There are pumpkin patches, hay rides, yard games, food and of course, the iconic corn maze.
Keeping youth in school is the top priority for CCISD "K.E.Y.S. Walk"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately 140 volunteers along with CCISD staff worked together for the district's "K.E.Y.S. Walk." The program stands for "Keeping Every Youth in School," and has been proven successful in the past. The staff and volunteers traveled to surrounding communities, spoke with neighbors, and followed leads...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Today is Hector P. Garcia Day in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Hector P. Garcia dedicated his life to helping veterans and those in need of health care and education. He founded the American GI Forum, was the first Mexican-American to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom... and he was a proud immigrant. The third...
Rising Tide Ministries fundraising, saving to buy building they currently rent
In Flour Bluff, there’s a great need to bring the community more resources, and Rising Tide Ministries is hoping to continue its efforts to offer what they can.
Is your child's daycare safe? Childcare advocates warn against unlicensed facilities
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four people have been arrested in Lockhart in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare center. It calls into question the safety protocols that are in place, to make sure that children are being handed to the right caregivers. The incident occurred...
National Voter Registration Day: Where you can register to vote in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a great reminder for citizens to get registered to vote or to make sure their registration is valid. To help citizens who may not know how to register to vote or may have questions about the process, Texas Rising will host three voter registration events Tuesday in Corpus Christi.
Dr. Hector P. Garcia's daughter dedicates her life to continuing his legacy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He was an immigrant turned American hero. He was a World War II veteran, civil rights activist, medical doctor and founder of the American GI Forum. That is just part of Dr. Hector P. Garcia's legacy that has inspired, and continues to inspire, future generations.
Canales makes waves, is accused of 'illegally' trying to force agenda items
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed Nueces County Commissioners Court agenda item caused a lot of drama Friday, with one commissioner saying Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales tried to file "illegal" paperwork in order to be able to discuss Bob Hall Pier during a meeting scheduled for Monday. They...
