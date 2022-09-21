ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale

The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death

ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
ROGERS, AR
