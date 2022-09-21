Read full article on original website
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
Downtown Runaround Saturday morning in Springdale
The Downtown Runaround 1K and 5K will begin Saturday morning at The Jones Center in Springdale at 9 a.m. Some proceeds from the event will go towards the top three Springdale elementary or middle school P.E. programs with the most participants in the races. Cost for admission is $10 for...
Two former Razorbacks, three former champions still competing on final day of NW Arkansas Championship
ROGERS, Ark. — Sunday is the final day of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship. Organizers urged fans to wear the color yellow, as the event highlights #PlayYellow for the Children's Miracle Network. The top 3 players in the championship teed off shortly before 9 a.m. Those were Atthaya Thitkul,...
Atthaya Thitikul wins NW Arkansas Championship in sudden death
ROGERS, Ark. — Atthaya Thitikul won a thrilling NW Arkansas Championship at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas Sunday. Thitikul and Danielle Kang both ended the final round 17 under par. They advanced to a sudden death playoff. Atthaya Thitikul, age 19, is in her first year on...
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talks ahead of Alabama game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama.Hear his speak in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country....
Hogs tumble in AP poll after loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks fell 10 spots in newest Associated Press poll released Sunday. The poll came a day after Arkansas, then No. 10, was upset by Texas A&M, then No. 23, in the Southwest Classic rivalry game. Arkansas is now ranked No. 20. Texas A&M is...
Razorbacks men's basketball team speaks ahead of first official practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team is holding its first official practice Monday.Watch the pre-practice news conference in the video player above. The Hogs will open the 2022-23 season against Louisville on Nov. 21. Arkansas made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last...
