Ennis Van DeGrate Sr. celebrates 100th birthday
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Central Texan has hit the century mark!. Ennis DeGrate Sr. is turning 100 years old and on Sunday friends and family gathered at the Bellmead Civic Center to celebrate him. "This is kind of a big reunion and so we're all super excited to be...
'She is literally my hero': Midway teacher awarded for saving coworker's life
MIDWAY, Texas — Teachers are known for going above and beyond for their students, but Lindsey Pick of Midway ISD went far beyond the call of duty last week for a coworker when she saved the life of fellow teacher Paula Farmer. Pick, a fourth grade teacher at South...
Texas' summer drought impacts pumpkins during the Fall
WEST, Texas — When you think of Fall, you probably think of pumpkins and all of the festivities surrounding them. But this past summer's drought has made pumpkin season not as fun for farmers. Heat and dry air don't exactly mesh well with pumpkin growth. Farms like Western Belle...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Mental health resource list for Hispanic communities
CENTRAL, Texas — Therapists in Central Texas said the area lacks mental health services for Hispanic communities. Within these communities, there is already a stigma against seeking help with mental health. "There is a lack of acknowledgement of what you went through and acknowledgment of feeling your feelings," mental...
Central Texas man charged in connection to January 6 Capitol riot waives right to jury trial
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Bruceville-Eddy man who was in the middle of the chaos when the U.S. Capitol Building was stormed on Jan. 6 will not have a jury trial, according to federal court documents. Chris Grider will instead have a bench trial before U.S. District Judge for...
Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
College Station police respond to officer involved shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to an officer involved shooting Monday morning. According to the department's Twitter page the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. Police said there was not threat to the public. They asked the public to avoid the area.
Fort Hood medical center to offer COVID vaccines to children 6 months to 4 years next week
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood's Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center will be offering doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 6 months through 4 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Local experts weigh in on the housing market since jump in interest rates
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Sellers have had to cut home prices to entice more buyers thanks to home sales declining in large parts of Texas. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates to continue efforts to help with inflation. The housing market has taken quite a hit during those efforts, deterring potential buyers from taking the steps to buy a home.
Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary
TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
Watch | Surveillance video captures burglary at Groesbeck convenience store
GROESBECK, Texas — Groesbeck police were looking for three people who forced their way into a convenience store to steal cash from an ATM. Surveillance video released by the police department shows the suspects come in the store after breaking a glass panel on the front door. It happened...
Temple Brewery takes beer national to raise money for Washington D.C. memorial
TEMPLE, Texas — Bold Republic Brewing Co. in Temple, Texas introduced their "Capt. Jack" beer to Wisconsin for the first time Tuesday. The owners, Adriane and Patrick Hodges hope this expansion will not only be good for business, but it will help a legacy live on. Proceeds from "Capt....
College Station police officer injured after suspect throws hatchet at him
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station police officer was injured Monday morning when a man threw a hatchet at him, according to Police Chief Billy Couch. Couch said police were called to a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. at 5:45 a.m. The caller said...
Get ready for a torrential downpour of attack ads in the Texas Governor's race
TEXAS, USA — No, it's not just your imagination. Glance at a local TV station and you have a good chance of seeing an attack ad related to the governor's race. The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new attack ad campaign at the beginning of the week. According to the Houston Chronicle, he's trying to buy $4 million dollars worth of TV spots.
Central Texans pay tribute to lives lost 21-years-ago in terrorist attacks
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans recognized the thousands of lives lost 21-years-ago on this Sunday. First responders and veterans took part in ceremonies near and far, raising money for the 9/11 Memorial Fund, and attending football games to hold a moment of silence. Six members of the Fire Department...
Parents worried about kids coming home sick from school already
WACO, Texas — Cold and flu season is coming, kids are back in school, but some parents in the Central Texas area are already seeing their kids come home sick perhaps a bit sooner than they'd expect. Doctors are no strangers to dealing with sick kids, but Express ER...
Midway ISD Superintendent announces January retirement
MIDWAY, Texas — Dr. George Kazanas, superintendent of the Midway Independent School District, informed the board of trustees on Tuesday that he will retire in January 2023, according to Midway Independent School District. The release stated as followed:. “Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of our...
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
'Sickle Cell Warriors' share their stories during awareness month
TEXAS, USA — The month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and the goal is to raise awareness of the disease to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Sickle Cell Disease affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa; Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere (South America, the Caribbean, and Central America); Saudi Arabia; India; and Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Greece, and Italy.
Is Plan B an alternative to the right to an abortion after rape?
TEXAS, USA — As of August 2022, Texas law only allows for an abortion to take place when the life of the mother is in danger. This means abortion is still illegal even in cases of rape and incest. Governor Greg Abbott defended the law Friday, and again on...
