ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Ennis Van DeGrate Sr. celebrates 100th birthday

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Central Texan has hit the century mark!. Ennis DeGrate Sr. is turning 100 years old and on Sunday friends and family gathered at the Bellmead Civic Center to celebrate him. "This is kind of a big reunion and so we're all super excited to be...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Texas' summer drought impacts pumpkins during the Fall

WEST, Texas — When you think of Fall, you probably think of pumpkins and all of the festivities surrounding them. But this past summer's drought has made pumpkin season not as fun for farmers. Heat and dry air don't exactly mesh well with pumpkin growth. Farms like Western Belle...
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Midway, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
KCEN

Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released. Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified. The woman was found...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

College Station police respond to officer involved shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police responded to an officer involved shooting Monday morning. According to the department's Twitter page the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. Police said there was not threat to the public. They asked the public to avoid the area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Beard
KCEN

Local experts weigh in on the housing market since jump in interest rates

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Sellers have had to cut home prices to entice more buyers thanks to home sales declining in large parts of Texas. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates to continue efforts to help with inflation. The housing market has taken quite a hit during those efforts, deterring potential buyers from taking the steps to buy a home.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary

TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well. Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022. Locally in Temple, the Temple...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Isd#Midway Isd#Misd Board Of Trustees#Tasb
KCEN

Get ready for a torrential downpour of attack ads in the Texas Governor's race

TEXAS, USA — No, it's not just your imagination. Glance at a local TV station and you have a good chance of seeing an attack ad related to the governor's race. The Texas Tribune reports Gov. Greg Abbott launched a new attack ad campaign at the beginning of the week. According to the Houston Chronicle, he's trying to buy $4 million dollars worth of TV spots.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
KCEN

Midway ISD Superintendent announces January retirement

MIDWAY, Texas — Dr. George Kazanas, superintendent of the Midway Independent School District, informed the board of trustees on Tuesday that he will retire in January 2023, according to Midway Independent School District. The release stated as followed:. “Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of our...
MIDWAY, TX
KCEN

'Sickle Cell Warriors' share their stories during awareness month

TEXAS, USA — The month of September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and the goal is to raise awareness of the disease to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Sickle Cell Disease affects millions of people throughout the world and is particularly common among those whose ancestors came from sub-Saharan Africa; Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere (South America, the Caribbean, and Central America); Saudi Arabia; India; and Mediterranean countries such as Turkey, Greece, and Italy.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy