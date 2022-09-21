Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Mid-City area
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in a collision that killed a motorcyclist in the Mid-City area. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Fairfax Avenue near the entrance to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Hacienda Heights, and the investigation into the killing was continuing. Deputies were sent to the 14400 block of Edgeridge Drive about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When deputies...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed By vehicle near Culver City
LOS ANGELES – A vehicle fatally injured a man who was riding a bicycle into oncoming traffic Sunday in the Mar Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Two men killed in LA area gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – Two men were fatally shot in a possible gang- related attack in Montecito Heights, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Homer Street and Avenue 43, said Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were...
2urbangirls.com
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Lancaster was a Probation Officer; Investigation Continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
2urbangirls.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested after driving car into restaurant
POMONA, Calif. – Police say a suspected drunk driver was arrested for driving a Dodge Challenger into a restaurant in Pomona. The crash took place at The Golden Ox, 1185 E. Mission Blvd., around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Pomona police. Building and Safety were called to the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bicyclist killed in Mar Vista after being struck by car
A man was killed overnight after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic in Mar Vista.The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela and Mitchell avenues, where the vehicle was going southbound on Centinela and the bicyclist was headed north, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said he was approximately 60 years old.The motorist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.The name of the victim has not been released at this moment.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens killed in drive-by shooting in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – Two teens were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Los Angeles. The shooting in the 1500 block of East 81st Street, near Compton Avenue, was reported around 4:23 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies found two teens in an alley, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves two dead
COMPTON, Calif. – Two male adults were killed Saturday night in the city of Compton. The shooting in the 1500 block of S. Chester Ave. was reported around 9:21 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Both men were found dead at the scene. A woman was also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 suspects arrested in attempted burglary of Beverly Hills home, police say
Four men were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary for trying to make their way into a home in Beverly Hills, authorities said Sunday.
Car-to-Car Shooting Closes Torrance Street
A car-to-car shooting this afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries.
Man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash involving big rig on 5 Freeway in Irvine
Responding firefighter-paramedics pronounced the man, who was identified as 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, dead at the scene, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Road rage shooting closes down Crenshaw Blvd in Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. – A car-to-car shooting Saturday afternoon caused Torrance police to shut down Crenshaw Boulevard as officers searched for evidence and made sure there were no injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was due to road rage at 2:37 p.m. at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, said Torrance...
2urbangirls.com
Pomona officers take troubled man with rifle into custody
POMONA, Calif. – The Pomona Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams took into custody Saturday a man who was pointing a rifle at hikers at the Eagle Scout Trail. A hiker called police about 7:30 a.m. to report seeing a man with a rifle on the trails...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
2urbangirls.com
Multi-vehicle freeway crash leaves one dead, one injured
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California...
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees SUV that crashed into building rupturing gas line
WHITTIER, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol investigating the circumstances surrounding an abandoned SUV that crashed into a commercial building in Whittier Saturday, sparking a fire and rupturing a gas line, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to 13339 Leffingwell Road, where the SUV had...
Comments / 0