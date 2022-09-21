Read full article on original website
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
KPBS
As state sets higher Medi-Cal contract standards, some providers predict major disruptions
More than 1.7 million Medi-Cal patients may get a new insurance provider in the coming months as a result of the state’s first-ever competitive bidding process, but critics and some providers fear the change will cause major disruptions to care. California’s Department of Health Care Services last month announced...
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Opinion: The Upcoming Make-or-Break Moment for San Diego’s Housing Crisis
The San Diego region has been in a housing crisis for decades. Now, we’re the most unaffordable place to live in the country. The statistics are easy to find and hard to digest:. 171,685 homes are needed within the next 7 years. This demand is not likely to be...
Thousands attend long-awaited Miramar Air Show
Day two of the MCAS Miramar Air Show was another full day packed with sights and sounds, as hundreds of thousands of people had their eyes to the sky.
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp's list of the top speakeasies in the United States.
cohaitungchi.com
The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego
Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Pivot on Law and Order as Soft-on-Crime Liberals Assaulted, Burglarized
Democrats’ virtual 180 on the issue of crime — a journey from supporting the “defund the police” movement to espousing tougher law enforcement — has been accentuated by a striking pattern in recent months: prominent liberals being mugged, sometimes quite literally, by the harsh reality of rising crime as victims themselves.
eastcountymagazine.org
polio San Diego
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Nearly half of county hotel vouchers used in El Cajon, mayor wants change
"Shouldn't everybody be part of this program? Shouldn't Solana Beach, Encinitas and other municipalities?," asks Mayor Bill Wells. He states 45 percent of the program is being carried out in his city.
KPBS
Training veterans through archeological work
The Army Corps of Engineers is pairing archaeological work with job training for veterans. Then, a UC San Diego lab is experimenting with tiny robots that can deliver drugs inside your body to the place they’re needed most. And, a new independent book store in North Park dedicated to romance books.
UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego’s Acceptance of Controversial TikToker shows Administration’s Disregard Toward Indian Women
Even now, it’s difficult for me to describe the way my stomach dropped when I first heard that Avaneesh Kanala was coming to UC San Diego. At first glance, Kanala might seem like an average UCSD transfer student, but a quick search of his name will pull up the TikTok account where he spews racist and misogynistic “hot takes” to over 350,000 followers. I’ve had the misfortune of seeing his videos on my “For You Page” for the past couple years, but the thought of him coming here was truly gut-wrenching.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
San Diego County officials talk about the implementation of 'Care Court'
SAN DIEGO — It has been a few weeks since California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its-kind law that he says will expand the ways in which people with severe mental health disorders can tap into court-ordered treatment. San Diego County will be one of seven counties in the...
Ex-President of DHS-ICE Union Local in San Diego Indicted Over Embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a local union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly embezzling funds from the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
