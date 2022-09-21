ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

loyal Me
4d ago

The last couple days have been absolutely horrible! its unreal because you never smell this on any other side of the city!

Reply
4
tami tate
4d ago

It's disgusting and can be smelled all the way pass Oak.... it's like it comes up outta the drains in your home.... Louisville needs to do much better

Reply
2
Mildred Gates
4d ago

we all need to come together & SUE the city!!! this is ridiculous!!! & why is it just the westend????? someone trying to poison people in the west end!!!

Reply
2
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed by alleged drunk driver on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail following a deadly motorcycle wreck in South Louisville. Shwe Tun, 55. allegedly pulled his car out in front of a motorcyclist near the 5600 block of New Cut Road, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle died later at the hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Firefighters battle house fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a house fire in the Russell neighborhood Thursday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were called out to a report of a dumpster fire near the 2200 block of Magazine Street around 10:10 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived on scene, they learned that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Hit By Train Suffered Serious Injuries

A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of East Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man arrested after motorcyclist dies in New Cut Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police Department are investigating after a man died following a crash Sunday night. According to arrest records, LMPD officers responded to the 5600 block of New Cut Road around 7:50 p.m. Police said Shwe Tun, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV, tried to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
