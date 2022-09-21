Read full article on original website
loyal Me
4d ago
The last couple days have been absolutely horrible! its unreal because you never smell this on any other side of the city!
Reply
4
tami tate
4d ago
It's disgusting and can be smelled all the way pass Oak.... it's like it comes up outta the drains in your home.... Louisville needs to do much better
Reply
2
Mildred Gates
4d ago
we all need to come together & SUE the city!!! this is ridiculous!!! & why is it just the westend????? someone trying to poison people in the west end!!!
Reply
2
Comments / 8