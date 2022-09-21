ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle

PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Symphony kicks off new season this weekend

The St. Joseph Symphony kicks off its new season this weekend. Tomorrow, the new season begins at the Missouri Theatre with a performance entitled Beautiful and Brahms. Music Conductor and Director Christopher Kelts says this is music familiar to everyone. “You’ve listened to Brahms for years and years, we know...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE

