Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myqcountry.com
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
myqcountry.com
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
myqcountry.com
French military crew flies to St. Joseph for training with 139th Airlift Wing
Accurately, a French military crew has flown to Rosecrans Memorial Airport to. attend the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center course operated by the Air. National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing. Colonel. John Cluck, Commander of the 139th, says he has been looking forward. to the crew’s arrival, especially since the...
myqcountry.com
Successful adoption events help St. Joseph animal shelter, but overpopulation persists
Adoption events held by the St. Joseph Animal Shelter have been successful, but the shelter is still overflowing with pets. And because of that the Friends of the Animal Shelter is once again helping with reducing adoption fees. Friends of the Animal Shelters Melanie Barnes says through Saturday adoption fees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph Symphony kicks off new season this weekend
The St. Joseph Symphony kicks off its new season this weekend. Tomorrow, the new season begins at the Missouri Theatre with a performance entitled Beautiful and Brahms. Music Conductor and Director Christopher Kelts says this is music familiar to everyone. “You’ve listened to Brahms for years and years, we know...
myqcountry.com
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
Comments / 0