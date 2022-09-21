ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton Ax Murder Trial nearing final stages

By Eriketa Cost
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Ax Murder trial of 1982 could end up in the hands of twelve jurors by week’s end.

One more witness is set to take the stand Thursday morning, and then it’s onto closing arguments and jury deliberations.

Time of death continues to be a key factor in the discussion — but not everything.

Among those taking the stand on Wednesday was Dr. Scott Lapoint, former Deputy Medical Examiner in Monroe County, currently practicing in St. Lawrence County.

Lapoint testifies the Monroe County District Attorney asked him to look over the autopsy a few years ago.

He testifies his calculations showing Cathy Krauseneck’s time of death in the window of 4:30 or 5:30 a.m. (before James Krauseneck left for work the day Cathy was found dead.)

Patrick Gallagher, Assistant District Attorney says this is consistent with the original medical examiner, and Dr. Michael Baden – who testified last week.

But, Lapoint says the methods to calculate time of death and body conditions are outdated and can be inaccurate.

As a result, he says there can never be an exact time to pinpoint.

Gallagher says the jury will have to consider multiple medical interpretations displayed throughout the trial, taking into account their years of experience.

Defense attorney Bill Easton says they also have to also consider reasonable doubt.

“What is there to say this time of death occurred before 6:30?” said Easton. “You can’t make that assumption here.”

“If you just use a certain equation sometimes you get one number, but it doesn’t take into account other factors in the case,” said Gallagher. “So it could go into after 6:30 in the morning or well before.”

One of the Krauseneck’s former neighbors Joanne also took the stand on Wednesday. She testifies seeing an unusual runner in a gray sweat-suit on her way to work that morning. She also testifies seeing Krauseneck’s curtains closed when they were normally open.

