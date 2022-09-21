ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Next Shock Wave in Puerto Rico

By Kelli María Korducki
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foxfD_0i51Tf5H00
A man walking through the flooded neighborhood of Juana Matos in Catano, Puerto Rico on September 19.  ( AFP / Getty )

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.

For the forthcoming November issue of The Atlantic, the author Jaquira Díaz wrote about the ongoing impact of Hurricane María on Puerto Rico. On Sunday—two days before the fifth anniversary of María—another hurricane, Fiona, made landfall on the United States commonwealth. I spoke with Díaz about the significance of both disasters, and how they feed into the growing call for Puerto Rico’s independence from the U.S.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

‘All Too Familiar’

Five years after Hurricane María devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017, the Caribbean island archipelago (and United States commonwealth) is reckoning once again with the wrath of a violent storm. On Sunday, Hurricane Fiona left 1.5 million people in Puerto Rico without electricity; now, three days later, less than one-third of those people have had their power restored.

For many Puerto Ricans, both on the islands and abroad, Fiona signifies more than a bleak coincidence of timing. It will almost certainly be a major setback for the nation in its already sluggish recovery from María—a disaster whose death and destruction were exacerbated, many argue, by American political neglect. As Díaz writes, “María was not just a natural disaster; it was a political event that, I believe, is provoking a historic shift.”

I emailed with Díaz today about the impact of the hurricanes and what they mean for Puerto Rico’s relationship with the U.S.

Kelli María Korducki: It’s striking that Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico just two days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane María. Apart from the poignant timing, why are some people drawing comparisons between the two?

Jaquira Díaz: To me, watching the devastation from the United States has been almost exactly like watching Hurricane María. I still have not heard from all of my family. Some of the people I’ve heard from don’t have power or water. For some of us, this feels all too familiar—knowing that our families are experiencing this devastation while much of the U.S. seems more interested in the [British] royal funeral, putting our trust in local Puerto Rican nonprofits and mutual-aid groups because we don’t know if the aid and money we send will actually make it to our people. I’m finding it hard to even put this into words. No one should have to live like this.

Kelli: In your article, you write that you’ve visited Puerto Rico a number of times since María. How would you characterize the degree of recovery from that disaster? What went right and what went wrong?

Díaz: Everyone I know in Puerto Rico, in pueblos like Comerío and Yabucoa and Vieques, feels let down. Five years later, I still see blue tarps on the roofs of houses as I drive around—the evidence of neglect is all over the archipelago. I mean, why doesn’t Vieques have a hospital, five years later, when we know what happened after María and we’ve been in the middle of a global pandemic for years? Yesterday I was part of a panel where a Puerto Rican professor showed us photos outside his home, where there are still downed power lines five years later.

What went wrong? The Trump administration’s lack of response, and deliberate blocking of relief funds, for starters. To this day, Puerto Rico has not received all the hurricane-relief funds it was entitled to after Hurricane María, which was in 2017. And the lack of a response from FEMA, with no real structured emergency plan to distribute suministros to the people who needed aid; emergency supplies sat in warehouses and were left abandoned. Many people who received aid or supplies got it from local community mutual-aid groups.

And of course the Fiscal Control Board, or la junta as they are known to us, whose members have chosen austerity rather than recovery, prioritized debt repayment rather than the lives of the Puerto Rican people. The people in Puerto Rico shouldn’t have to live in survival mode, and that’s what’s been happening since María. The Fiscal Control Board has made it so that the people have it that much harder.

Kelli: How do natural disasters factor into debates over whether Puerto Rico should become a U.S. state, remain a commonwealth, or sever its ties from Uncle Sam altogether?

Díaz: We’ve seen hurricanes in Puerto Rico before. But with Hurricane María we also saw performances by politicians, sending thoughts and prayers rather than actual help, while deliberately blocking or delaying funding, performances by fake nonprofits using the devastation as a way to scam people out of money. We’ve seen disaster capitalists and rich “venture capitalists” profit from the devastation, without concern for the real people who have to live with the effects of the storm and its mishandling. There are non–Puerto Ricans living in the archipelago right now who use the place as a tax haven while Puerto Rico is drowning in debt and also having to deal with the effects of la junta’s austerity measures. We saw how rather than paying journalists in Puerto Rico to report from within their own communities, foreign reporters came to the archipelago from elsewhere, and rather than paying local contractors, contracts for reconstruction projects were directed toward American companies. We saw, quite literally, how Americans profited from this storm as the Puerto Rican people themselves lost their jobs and were forced to leave to find work.

We haven’t yet seen all the effects of Fiona. But the responses I’ve been getting over the last 24 hours alone, since my article went up on The Atlantic website, have been enlightening. Particularly the response from young people—both in the archipelago and the diaspora—is that support for independence is growing, and that they don’t trust a colonial government to strengthen Puerto Rico’s infrastructure or its ability to survive future climate disasters.

  1. At the UN General Assembly, Joe Biden said that Russia’s goal is “extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist.”
  2. The Federal Reserve approved a third consecutive interest-rate hike. It’s the Fed’s most aggressive anti-inflation move since the 1980s.
  3. Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists to the Russian military and discussed the possibility of nuclear escalation in the war against Ukraine.

Dispatches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbZhL_0i51Tf5H00
(Vidar Logi)

Björk Is Building a Matriarchy

By Spencer Kornhaber

Midday on a Monday in Iceland's capital of Reykjavík, Björk walked into a coffee shop and gave me a riddle. Just that morning, our interview had been rescheduled to an hour earlier than originally planned so that we could travel to a location unknown to me. Upon arriving at the plant-filled café where we’d agreed to meet, Björk thanked me for my flexibility. “We had to set our clock to the tide,” she said, brightly, as if I would know what that meant.

Björk looked very Björk, which is to say that she looked like no one else on this planet. Her Cleopatra hairstyle had been dyed with strips of white, pink, and mold blue, and the pendulous ruffles of her gown-like overcoat were patterned orange and gray-green. The whole look read as fungal chic, reflecting the earthy aesthetic of her new album, Fossora, which will be out at the end of this month. But she moved through the busy café unbothered, even un-stared-at, by the other patrons. “Icelanders,” Björk explained, “are too cool for school.”

Read the full article.

Culture Break

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmBFp_0i51Tf5H00
A still from Abbott Elementary (Ser Baffo / ABC)

“The Widow’s Elegy”, a new poem by Kwame Dawes.

"It is an inside / joke, but this is the nature / of mourning. No one is there / to get it."

Watch. Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary-style comedy that feels utterly fresh, returns to ABC tonight for its second season. (You can catch up with the first season on Hulu.)

Play our daily crossword.

P.S.

As Díaz made clear in both our conversation and her magazine story, Puerto Rican roots straddle the ocean. Across continental borders and federal jurisdictions, the boundary distinguishing those on the archipelago from members of its diaspora is a porous one. In that spirit, I would like to recommend the Fania All-Stars.

The All-Stars were the marquee salsa collective assembled by the New York City label Fania Records in the late 1960s, and it elevated masters such as Celia Cruz, Willie Colón, and Héctor Lavoe to international superstardom. A number of 1970s live performances by members of the group can be found on Fania Records’ YouTube channel. It’s all great, but the concert footage of the Puerto Rico-born Lavoe crooning his signature song, “Mi Gente”—his tribute to which makes me tear up nine times out of 10—is a fantastic place to start.

—Kelli

Isabel Fattal contributed to this newsletter.

Comments / 43

HORNADY~115
4d ago

I arrived in Puerto Rico right after hurricane Maria hit to restore power. We had to go get materials from other downed power lines to fix the ones we were working on. A lot of that was the Puerto Rican government who was hiding materials in storage buildings and pocketing money that was sent to them. Everywhere we went we had armed guards with us for the first 6 months anyway. It was really hard work , a majority of the lines were across mountains and in the rain forest, I spent two Christmas’s over there. We actually filled our trucks up with gifts and passed them out in places we were working. The bad things that happened was the governor of Puerto Rico. It had nothing to do with the United States. I know I was there through all of it.

Reply(3)
12
Ricky Ewing
4d ago

Wasn’t PR officials convicted for hiding the aid Trump sent almost immediately after the Hurricane? Enough with your lies and crap!

Reply(1)
9
Leslie Barra
3d ago

first of all Puerto Ricans are not gang bangers that's the Salvadorans. Puerto Rico is part of the United States and they need our help. Ukraine needs help yes but they are not Americans Puerto Ricans are. We need to help our own First.

Reply(6)
4
Related
The Atlantic

The Return of Fascism in Italy

“The election of the first woman prime minister in a country always represents a break with the past, and that is certainly a good thing,” Hillary Clinton said to an Italian journalist at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. She was speaking of Giorgia Meloni, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, who could make history if the Brothers of Italy party does as well as expected in Sunday’s elections.
ELECTIONS
The Atlantic

Let Puerto Rico Be Free

In 2017, as summer ends, when news anchors first mention the oncoming Hurricane Irma, the people go to the big-box store or the Econo supermarket just a few minutes from home. They try to stock up, but by the time they arrive, the lines are long and most of the shops are running low. They get what they can: some food, a few gallons of water, a portable gas-powered hot plate in case they lose power. They refill their prescriptions and then fill the gas tank after waiting in an hours-long line at the Puma station.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Ukrainian Success Will Not Be Catastrophic

“The first, the supreme, the most far-reaching act of judgment that the statesman and commander have to make is to establish … the kind of war on which they are embarking; neither mistaking it for, nor trying to turn it into, something that is alien to its nature,” Carl von Clausewitz wrote in his landmark treatise On War. “This is the first of all strategic questions and the most comprehensive.” The leaders of Ukraine and Russia have set simple, and wholly incompatible, goals in their current war: Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear that Ukraine is fighting for its freedom, and Vladimir Putin has made clear that Russia is fighting to destroy Ukrainian independence.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Dawes
Person
Willie Colón
Person
Björk
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Puerto Ricans#National Hurricane Center#The Atlantic Daily#American
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

106K+
Followers
7K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy