Spokane, WA

KREM2

Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival

SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!. This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and re-arranging RVs in preparation” for the security fencing.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes

CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
FOUR LAKES, WA
