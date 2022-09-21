Read full article on original website
Related
Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Valleyfest returns with festival favorites and new events after two-year COVID-19 hiatus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Valleyfest 2020 and 2021. 2022, the annual festival came back for its 33rd year, much to the delight of attendees, executive director Peggy Doering said. "I’ve been walking around, talking to everyone and they’re all shaking my hand saying ‘Thank you,...
Beck's Harvest House hosts 35th Fall Harvest Festival
SPOKANE, Wash. — With fall finally here, that means Beck's Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back for its 35th year!. This year the fall festival is pulling out all the stops to make this year safe and fun. Expect to see and experience local food truck vendors, apple picking, the famous pumpkin donuts, a giant corn maze, live music and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl Scouts’ Craft Beer and Cookie Festival set for October 8
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to match some pints with sweet treats? Then this might be the event for you. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho are hosting a craft beer and cookie festival on October 8. Enjoy some great brews from the Inland Northwest with signature Girl Scout Cookies from 2 to 5 p.m. at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and re-arranging RVs in preparation” for the security fencing.
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake
HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
Neighborhood, Housing and Human services director reflects on time in Spokane ahead of last day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) John Hall announced his resignation Wednesday. His resignation comes approximately three months after he was appointed to the position by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. Hall let the city know he accepted another position on the East Coast,...
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Huetter misses Kootenai County budget hearing, is denied extension
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good...
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
City of Spokane seeking proposals for childcare program
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane is currently seeking proposals from organizations experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities within city limits to administer federal pandemic relief funding. According to a press release from the city, these funds are intended to assist childcare providers with staffing and assist...
Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach access area to close for Stormwater Treatment Facility construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction will begin on Sept. 26 for the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project. The project will temporarily close the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area starting on Monday, Sept 26. The Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility will be the main point...
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County sheriff invites state officials to open their own homes to the homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a scathing letter to the Washington Department of Transportation about the agency's failure to clear a homeless camp from being established on its local property. “Consider this letter notice to WSDOT that I plan to clear this camp...
Structure fire reported on Electric Ave in Four Lakes
CHENEY, Wash. — A detached garage is confirmed to be on fire in Four Lakes. According to fire chief Cody Rohrbach with Spokane County Fire District 3, the location of the fire is in the area of 10300 South Electric Avenue. There are concerns that the fire is spreading to nearby structures, including a mobile home.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0