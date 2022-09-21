ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Graham

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Graham. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. At 4:13 p.m., police received a call reporting a man chasing another man and shooting at him.
GRAHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
SEATAC, WA
My Clallam County

County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach

PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
KOMO News

Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust

EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

