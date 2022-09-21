Read full article on original website
Related
Bolt Creek Fire containment drops to 7%; evacuation levels updated
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday from noon till 7 p.m. Fire officials say the biggest concern are the humidity levels, which continue to drop. Over 150 firefighters...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire, under investigation as arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood, and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office has announced it is investigating the incident as arson. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday.
Airlift Northwest prepares to support emergency crews during I-90 closure
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Another major road closure is impacting drivers in western Washington as the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island shut down on Friday so crews could repair expansion joints. The shutdown sent a ripple effect across Lake Washington, with drivers waiting for hours on...
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Graham
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Graham. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. At 4:13 p.m., police received a call reporting a man chasing another man and shooting at him.
Crews in Bellevue start digging to expose broken water main, search for answers
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Crews started work on Thursday to dig out three pieces of water main in Bellevue’s Sommerset neighborhood. This is part of the investigation into what caused a water main break and landslide in January that knocked a home off its foundation and destroyed it. Contractors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
My Clallam County
County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach
PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
KOMO News
Fentanyl pills, $524K in cash seized in Snohomish County bust
EVERETT, Wash. — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Snohomish County after authorities found more than 100 fentanyl pills and about $524,000 in cash proceeds from suspected drug dealing. The arrest is part of a larger effort by Snohomish County law enforcement to target and reduce criminal activity in the south end of the county.
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
Comments / 1