Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.
You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
House Republicans pull ads from Ohio Trump district
House Republicans have withdrawn their advertising for Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, a MAGA-aligned candidate who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, Axios has learned. What's happening: The National Republican Congressional Committee withdrew about $1 million in ad reservations for the district, according to a GOP source familiar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jan. 6 panel "aware" of White House call to rioter, Raskin says
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told NBC News pn Sunday he's "aware" of a White House switchboard call made to a rioter's phone during the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Why it matters: Raskin's comments as a member of the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot appear to confirm claims made by former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who until April was working as a senior technical adviser to the panel.
Where GOP governors are transporting migrants
Republican governors have transported over 10,000 migrants from the southern border to Democratic strongholds this year, sparking a political firestorm over immigration policies less than two months before November's midterm election. The big picture: The tactic, started by the governor of Texas in April, reached a fever pitch after migrants...
Democratic super PAC announces $15 million campaign to fight voter suppression
Leading progressive super PAC Priorities USA announced a $15 million campaign on Monday to combat voter suppression in battleground states. Driving the news: The group says the investment is a bid to counter policies that unfairly disenfranchise people of color, especially Black and Latino voters, after GOP-run state legislatures introduced more than 100 bills to restrict voting access following the 2020 election.
Cheney fuels talk of independent bid
Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) comment that she will not be a Republican if former President Trump wins the party’s 2024 presidential nomination is sparking chatter that she might mount an independent White House run. While Cheney lost her House primary to the former president’s endorsed candidate last month,...
RELATED PEOPLE
These are the GOP election deniers on Michigan's ballot
Michigan is among 25 states that will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
DeSantis declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian nears
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian approached the state. Driving the news: Ian, which formed Friday over the southern Caribbean, was forecast to intensify through Monday, possibly into a high-end Category 4 storm. The storm was...
Oz releases health records, keeps focus on Fetterman’s stroke
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, on Friday released his health records, as he competes in a closely watched race against the state’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who suffered a stroke in May. Why it matters: The move comes as the Oz campaign continues...
DeSantis swamps Crist on TV
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is swamping his state's airwaves, far eclipsing rival Charlie Crist (D) in the sheer number of TV ads aired, data shows. Why it matters: Advertising volume isn't everything. But such a significant mismatch can spell trouble in the final leg of a campaign. DeSantis' 15-to-1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
The biggest midterm test for MAGA Republicans
Democrats’ chances of beating the GOP in Arizona, a key swing state in the midterms, are growing. The Cook Political Report last week moved the Arizona senate race from its “toss up” category to "leans Democratic." Arizona Republicans nominated MAGA-aligned candidates in races across the state. Plus,...
Wisconsin GOP speaker sues Jan. 6 committee, asks to block subpoena
Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) on Sunday filed a lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee after receiving a subpoena calling him to testify before the committee Monday morning. Driving the news: In a letter dated Friday, committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote that the committee wished to...
Federal jury convicts QAnon believer who led charge during Capitol riot
A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who led a charging mob that was trying to breach the Senate chamber during the Capitol riot, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Douglas Austin Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first people to breach the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, as then-President Trump's followers sought to block the certification of the 2020 election results.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intensifying Hurricane Ian forces Florida evacuations
Hurricane Ian triggered evacuation orders for parts of Florida's west coast on Monday, as it is expected to bring a "life-threatening" storm surge to the region later this week. Why it matters: Ian is expected to intensify further as it passes near or over western Cuba on Monday night going...
Local Limelight: Barbecue expert and author John Shelton Reed
Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we talk to some of the Triangle's most influential and interesting people. Next up is John Shelton Reed, a former UNC-Chapel Hill professor and co-author of "Holy Smoke: The Big Book of North Carolina Barbecue" and author of "On Barbecue". 🍸 His favorite place to eat: Hawthorne & Wood in Chapel Hill. He recommends their General Tso's cauliflower. ⛪️ What the Triangle is missing: An Anglo-Catholic church. 📖 Last great book he read: "Up in the Old Hotel," by Joseph Mitchell. 🐈 Family pets: Two cats, named Harley and Abby. 🟩 First thing...
Culture war in Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is airing an ad saying she opposes men playing women's sports, after getting attacked by Republicans for vetoing two bills requiring transgender students to play on teams matching their birth gender. Driving the news: “Of course, men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all...
How Iowa's U.S. House candidate Zach Nunn starts his day
Zach Nunn's day usually starts as a hectic one, as he tries to prepare his six kids for the day and has to change three diapers in the morning.State of play: The Republican lawmaker juggles his day by using "mom's schedule" on the side of the fridge. As he balances his Senate campaign, military duties and children's activities, the fridge is his holy grail for what to expect for the day."This is one amazing partnership with my wife," Nunn said.Here's how Zach Nunn starts his day: ⏰ Wake up: 5am — when the first kid gets up.🍳 Breakfast: Cereal, since it's easy to feed the family as they're heading out the door. They're also big Dunkin' Donut fans and will stop for coffee and treats.📱 What he's reading: The Economist, Axios Des Moines and he asks Alexa for the top headlines of the day.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0