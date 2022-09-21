Zach Nunn's day usually starts as a hectic one, as he tries to prepare his six kids for the day and has to change three diapers in the morning.State of play: The Republican lawmaker juggles his day by using "mom's schedule" on the side of the fridge. As he balances his Senate campaign, military duties and children's activities, the fridge is his holy grail for what to expect for the day."This is one amazing partnership with my wife," Nunn said.Here's how Zach Nunn starts his day: ⏰ Wake up: 5am — when the first kid gets up.🍳 Breakfast: Cereal, since it's easy to feed the family as they're heading out the door. They're also big Dunkin' Donut fans and will stop for coffee and treats.📱 What he's reading: The Economist, Axios Des Moines and he asks Alexa for the top headlines of the day.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO