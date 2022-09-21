Duo accused of breaking into Albuquerque gas station through roof

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of breaking into a business through the roof then pointing what appeared to be a gun at officers. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Murphy’s on San Mateo early Wednesday morning.

People who live nearby say they saw two men, later identified as David Ramirez and Rockie Powers, breaking in through the roof. When officers arrived, they say both men took off running. They say Ramirez pointed a BB gun at officers before dropping it and being arrested. They later found Powers on the roof of an apartment building next to the Murphy’s.

Police say Ramirez was found with money from the Murphy’s. Both men caused an estimated $7,000 in damage to the business. They face charges including burglary.

