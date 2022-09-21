Read full article on original website
Before and After: A “Dark, Small Cave” Kitchen Gets a Brighter, More Open Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchens in small apartments — or kitchens that are visible from the living room or entryway, no matter the size of the home — can really drag the style of a whole home down if they look dated.
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets, including surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
A transgender bride said she felt 'euphoric' wearing her custom, sheer wedding dress
Jamie Pandit wore a custom Lee Petra Grebenau wedding gown to marry Phil Silva. Her see-through gown was form-fitting and covered in flowers.
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
David Bromstad's Kitchen Cabinet Tip That Makes Your Home Look More Luxe
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
Looking at her, you would never guess that Joan Woodhouse was 92 years old. After her granddaughter set up a TikTok account for her, Joan's followers have been dying to know the secret to her youthful looks - and this nonagenarian isn't about to gatekeep. It turns out that Joan...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
