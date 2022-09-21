Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
Mobile dentistry in Okaloosa Co. rolls out restorative care bus, says 1 in 5 kids need urgent treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Free mobile dentistry in Okaloosa and Walton County has an upgrade, now providing restorative care for kids with a new state-of-the-art clinic on wheels. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network said 1 in 5 kids they treat needs extra dental care. In its first week of operation at Riverside Elementary School in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Dining Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re hosting for the holidays and would like a new dining room table, the time to start shopping is now. We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture and they showed us several new dining room tables, including options with extra seating to fit more people around the table.
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
WALA-TV FOX10
Vacationers keep an eye on Hurricane Ian while enjoying Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A lot of eyes are on Hurricane Ian as the storm makes its way closer to the gulf. Just to be on the safe side the Gulf Islands National Seashore closed all Florida areas of the park. Those camping at Fort Pickens were told to evacuate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed!
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dangerous surf conditions expected for News 5 area as Ian approaches US
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week. Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
Locally known runner killed in car crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
Mobilians ‘thinking outside of the box’ to help homeless population
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A month ago, the homeless camp in Tillman’s Corner was cleared by city officials because of complaints from the community, removing one less place for homeless people to live. Now, some Mobile citizens are taking a new approach to helping the homeless. Eric Overstreet and Colby Benefield are going homeless on […]
Irvington family that lost home to fire in 2018 hit by tragedy again, losing young father
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is beset by tragedy for the second time in a few short years. Four years after the Willis family lost their home in a fire, they recently lost a young father to aggressive brain cancer. It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve lost the one […]
Comments / 0