ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Jasper from The Haven

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jasper is this week’s Pet of the Week. Jasper is a boxer mix. Donna Hoskinson from The Haven joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about Jasper and how you can add him, or any of their furry friends to your family!. The Haven.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Dauphin Street Beer Festival 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dauphin Street Beer Festival is an annual one-day event held annually in downtown Mobile. Bars, taverns and restaurants welcome participants to sample different craft brews and imports from all over the world. This year there will be 39 beers at 13 different venues creating one...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile dentistry in Okaloosa Co. rolls out restorative care bus, says 1 in 5 kids need urgent treatment

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Free mobile dentistry in Okaloosa and Walton County has an upgrade, now providing restorative care for kids with a new state-of-the-art clinic on wheels. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network said 1 in 5 kids they treat needs extra dental care. In its first week of operation at Riverside Elementary School in […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Society
County
Baldwin County, AL
Baldwin County, AL
Lifestyle
WALA-TV FOX10

Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Holiday Dining Tables at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re hosting for the holidays and would like a new dining room table, the time to start shopping is now. We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture and they showed us several new dining room tables, including options with extra seating to fit more people around the table.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Locally known runner killed in car crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy