Richmond mother fights for justice 5 months after daughter killed

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was just five months ago that a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on a Richmond street in what Crime Insider sources called a botched home invasion.

Now the teen's mother is fighting for justice, not just for her daughter, but for other young people who have fallen victim to gun violence.

There's one specific place that Akeyia Parnell comes to try and find comfort.

"Where I'm sitting here, we call it her memorial bench. Get peace of mind, feel a little closer to her, almost like a tombstone," Pernell said.

It's a reminder of the life of Pernell's daughter, Samiyah Yellardy, or Mimy.

"Man, she is everything to me. She's heaven sent," Parnell said.

The young girl's life was taken away by gun violence when the George Wythe student was shot and killed in the middle of the night when inside her South Richmond home.

"I don't feel that I am even able to get a grieving moment like I can't really grieve in peace because I'm trying to get justice for my baby," Pernell said.

Five months after her daughter's death, Pernell said she still has no answers from investigators about who pulled the trigger.

"I'm living my worst fear," Pernell said.

The worst of her fears is that Samiyah's case will remain unsolved as attention from the public wanes.

"It don't seem like everybody is on it or even still paying attention but me and I'm the mom and that's what I'm supposed to do but I can't do it alone," Pernell said.

Pernell's plea for help comes as the community loses other young lives to gun violence.

Last week, 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot and killed while caught in the crossfire in Richmond. Over the weekend, 17-year-old David Dupree was shot and killed in Henrico.

Pernell said that guns are just ripping families apart.

"I cry and I pray for the moms before this even was my story. So all I could do now is still pray and still hope that everybody gets the justice we need and deserve," Pernell said.

Richmond Police said that the investigation into Samiyah's death is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.