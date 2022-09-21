ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Dead After Shooting in Fontana

A woman is dead after a shooting in Fontana early Monday morning, police said. The shooting took place just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, near an elementary school. According to officers from the Fontana Police Department, the shooting had nothing to do with the school.
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Memorial Grows for Liquor Store Clerk Shot and Killed in San Bernardino

Friday evening a candlelight vigil was held for a popular store clerk who was killed outside a San Bernardino liquor store. NBC4 learned new details about the victim who left behind a wife and a son. NBC4's Tony Shin spoke with family members wo say they want the shooter to pay the ultimate price for killing their loved one.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster

A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Ave., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tiny Home Village for Families Opens in Baldwin Park

Officials celebrated the grand opening of a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit Esperanza Villa in November. Serenity...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Project Roomkey Coming to an End

The federally-funded Project Roomkey that aimed to get people living on LA streets into empty hotels and motels during COVID is ending. There are now reports on calls for the city of LA to turn one downtown hotel into permanent housing. “Ultimately? I just want a safe place to go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A New Immersive Holiday Event Set to Sparkle in Norco

We're sauntering into a season brimming with colorful corn stalks, glowing jack o'lanterns, hay barrels, and all sorts of under-the-sky sights associated with autumn's traditional pleasures. But autumn, at least the conclusion of it, is also known for its Noël-inspired attractions, those alfresco events that pop up around Thanksgiving and...
NORCO, CA

