Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chino Hills, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section. A suspect was talking...
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead After Shooting in Fontana
A woman is dead after a shooting in Fontana early Monday morning, police said. The shooting took place just after 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, near an elementary school. According to officers from the Fontana Police Department, the shooting had nothing to do with the school.
NBC Los Angeles
Memorial Grows for Liquor Store Clerk Shot and Killed in San Bernardino
Friday evening a candlelight vigil was held for a popular store clerk who was killed outside a San Bernardino liquor store. NBC4 learned new details about the victim who left behind a wife and a son. NBC4's Tony Shin spoke with family members wo say they want the shooter to pay the ultimate price for killing their loved one.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Found Dead Inside Home in Lancaster
A man has been detained in the death of a woman who was found with blunt head trauma inside a home in Lancaster Sunday, authorities said. The death was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 45500 block of Barrymoore Ave., where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
NBC Los Angeles
Tiny Home Village for Families Opens in Baldwin Park
Officials celebrated the grand opening of a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit Esperanza Villa in November. Serenity...
NBC Los Angeles
Project Roomkey Coming to an End
The federally-funded Project Roomkey that aimed to get people living on LA streets into empty hotels and motels during COVID is ending. There are now reports on calls for the city of LA to turn one downtown hotel into permanent housing. “Ultimately? I just want a safe place to go...
NBC Los Angeles
A New Immersive Holiday Event Set to Sparkle in Norco
We're sauntering into a season brimming with colorful corn stalks, glowing jack o'lanterns, hay barrels, and all sorts of under-the-sky sights associated with autumn's traditional pleasures. But autumn, at least the conclusion of it, is also known for its Noël-inspired attractions, those alfresco events that pop up around Thanksgiving and...
Comments / 0