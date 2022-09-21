ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

By Ariana Figueroa
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKlZm_0i51S5Tr00

Photo by Jim Small | Arizona Mirror

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections.

The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of pro-Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential electoral votes.

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the measure, H.R. 8873 , which would revamp the Electoral Count Act.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

“If your aim is to prevent future efforts to steal elections, I would respectfully suggest that conservatives should support this bill,” Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said on the House floor.

“If instead your aim is to leave open the door for elections to be stolen in the future, you might decide not to support this or any other bill to address the electoral count.”

Cheney, along with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Sunday that the bill “ is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed.”

“This bill will make it harder to convince people that they have the right to overthrow the election,” Lofgren said on the House floor.

Those two lawmakers are also part of the House special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The bill raises the threshold for an objection made by any U.S. senator and representative to a state’s electoral vote from one member of each chamber to one-third of each chamber, a big increase.

The bill also makes it clear that the vice president’s role is purely ceremonial in certifying electoral votes.

GOP objections

A majority of Republicans pushed back against the bill, with Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois labeling it partisan and Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin calling the process rushed.

Davis said that Democrats were perpetuating a false narrative that Republicans are election deniers and want to overturn elections.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández , a New Mexico Democrat, said Congress needed to pass the bill in order to prevent another Jan. 6.

“We cannot let violence undermine over 200 years of a peaceful transfer of power in this country,” she said.

Steil said that Americans have lost faith in their election system, and the bill does not do anything to quell those fears.

“Will the bill before us boost people’s confidence in our elections process?” he asked. “The bill fails the test.”

The House Rules Committee held a Tuesday hearing and voted 9-3 to send the legislation to the House floor.

All Democrats in that committee voted for the bill, and all the Republicans who voted opposed it.

The top Republican on the Rules panel, Tom Cole of Oklahoma, voted against the bill along with Michael Burgess of Texas and Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota did not vote.

​​Trump actions

The push to clarify the election certification process comes after former President Donald Trump tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

The Jan. 6 insurrection, spurred by Trump, shortly followed. Four people who were part of the mob died, and five police officers responding to the insurrection also died in the days and weeks following.

Current law allows a congressional representative paired with a senator to object to a state’s electoral votes, which Republicans did. But they were interrupted from their objections when the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Because the vice president’s role in the certification of electoral votes isn’t exactly clear, Trump tried to pressure Pence to not certify the election.

Trump was impeached by the House for a second time for his role in the insurrection.

Senate version

The future of the House measure is unclear because the Senate is working on its own legislation.

The Senate held an August hearing where Sens. Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, and Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, argued for the need to update the 1887 electoral law.

The senators said the current law is archaic and ambiguous, and that their bill had several reforms, including a clarification on the role of the vice president when certifying electoral votes.

Collins announced on Wednesday she had 10 Democratic and 10 Republican co-sponsors for the bill, meaning its passage could reach the 60-vote threshold needed to advance past a filibuster in the Senate.

“Our bill is backed by election law experts and organizations across the ideological spectrum,” Collins said in a statement. “We will keep working to increase bipartisan support for our legislation that would correct the flaws in this archaic and ambiguous law.”

Those 10 Senate Democrats include Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Mark Warner of Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Chris Coons of Delaware, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet of Colorado and Alex Padilla of California.

The 10 Senate Republicans include Collins, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Todd Young of Indiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

They Have Come to Take It: Blake Masters, Don Bolduc and the militant right

Cameron Joseph and the team at VICE News have a story out this week documenting the numerous times U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona Blake Masters has argued for the need to install ideologically friendly generals atop the United States military. The VICE report comes on the heels of Joe Biden’s condemnation of the more extreme elements of the […] The post They Have Come to Take It: Blake Masters, Don Bolduc and the militant right appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona supports the investigation into Trump, January 6 and the continuing threat to our democracy

Over the course of the summer, the House Select Committee on January 6th presented its findings from a year-long investigation into the months leading up to the election in 2020, the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, and what happened on that day. But the attack on our country didn’t end on that day. Here in Arizona, we have people like Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, far-right Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem, and U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar threatening our right to pick who leads us.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday.  The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night.  His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.”  Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Arizona Mirror

Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary

Republicans are once again criticizing elections officials in Maricopa County after learning that more Democrats than Republicans worked the polls in the August primary election.  The Republican National Committee on Sept. 9 sent a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, slamming the county for hiring 857 Democrats to work the polls on Aug. 2 […] The post Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know.

As a physician, it’s important to me that I be as clear and honest as possible with my patients about their health, be it good news or bad news. Their health and well-being is at the forefront of my communication. I expect the same from our elected leaders. But now that Kari Lake will be […] The post Will Kari Lake enforce a ban on nearly all abortions? Voters deserve to know. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is on track to vote on a bill codifying marriage equality as soon as next week with negotiators increasingly confident it could become law.  Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday they’re close to getting at least 10 Republicans to back the same-sex marriage […] The post Bill codifying same-sex marriage nears critical vote in U.S. Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#House Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#The U S House#H R 8873#The Electoral Count Act#Wall Street Journal
Arizona Mirror

GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are lukewarm about providing $47 billion in new emergency spending for the ongoing Ukrainian war against Russia’s invasion, COVID-19 and monkeypox public health campaigns, and to help states recover from natural disasters.  GOP senators, who have returned to Washington after Congress’ summer break, aren’t so sure the Biden administration’s request […] The post GOP balks at White House request for billions for public health, natural disasters, Ukraine appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POTUS
Arizona Mirror

‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (CN) — President Joe Biden made a stop in election battleground country Tuesday to rally votes for the Democratic side of the ticket in the upcoming midterms, questioning the lack of bipartisan support for his crime-prevention plan. “Every single Republican member of Congress — every single one in this state — voted against the […] The post ‘Fund police’: Biden pushes plan to build public trust in officers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Arizona Mirror

Lindsey Graham wants a national abortion ban, but U.S. Senate Republicans are wary of backing his plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.  “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post Lindsey Graham wants a national abortion ban, but U.S. Senate Republicans are wary of backing his plan appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it.

Elections departments across the country are getting tons of near-identical requests for an obscure document generated by ballot-counting machines, spurred by people who insist this record could help detect fraudulent voting patterns that show former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election. It is the latest example of the endless, fruitless quest for […] The post Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Arizona Mirror

Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters has hired two fake electors, according to his campaign finance reports. Gregory Safsten has been paid $29,350.80 so far by the Masters campaign as a “campaign consultant.” Safsten was one of 11 people who signed a bogus document claiming former President Donald Trump won Arizona’s Electoral College votes in […] The post Blake Masters has hired two ‘fake electors’ as campaign staffers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy