ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Lawmakers use state resources in political campaigns (and, it’s legal … for now)

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9nHn_0i51S4b800
Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, speaks during the introduction of Senate Bill 162 to exempt churches from reporting political advocacy or support (Montana Public Access Network).

Montana state Sen. David Howard, R-Park City, is termed out from running again, but that isn’t stopping him from one last campaign this year.

At taxpayer expense.

Just a day after the Park City School District pushed out information about a school levy campaign, Howard sent a letter on Montana Senate letterhead to constituents, using his privilege as a senator, and urging residents to vote against the school funding request, which appears on the ballot this year.

Howard did not respond to repeated requests by the Daily Montanan to answer questions about the letter.

The letter, sent on Montana Senate letterhead and ostensibly sent at state expense, addresses “every property owner in or around Park City, Montana,” and urges them in bold letters: “Please VOTE NO on two separate ballots for the Park City School building projects.”

Though the letter is atypical, the state’s top political practices official said the practice, according to state law, is legal.

Park City running out of room

Park City has made several recent attempts to pass building levy projects to keep up with growth and aging facilities.

Park City Schools purchased 20 acres nine years ago for future expansion that school officials had rightly seen coming as Montana, and areas around Yellowstone County have experienced substantial growth. Park City, which sits in Stillwater County, nearby the border and not far from Laurel in Yellowstone County, continues to grow.

Recent levy elections have come close to support, so Park City Public Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska explained the school leaders listened to voters and pared down the proposal, hoping this fall to overcome just a little more than 100 votes — the margin of failure of the last, larger ask to the voters.

“We cut 20 percent of the project,” Grabowska said. “We took it to the bone.”

Grabowska explained that the levy is part of a project that will help streamline facilities. Right now, teachers in middle school and high school have to travel back and forth between buildings three blocks apart. The class space for the agriculture program is one block away. And the elementary school is utilizing three double-wide modular classrooms, which increases costs and decreases safety, Grabowska said.

“There’s only so much we can do to keep the buildings up to date and follow requirements,” Grabowska said.

Right now, there’s not enough parking for sports or other activities and the gymnasium can’t hold a very large crowd, he said, something that is going to become even more important next school year when Park City moves from Class C to Class B, a larger size that includes nearby rivals such as Columbus, Huntley, Big Timber, Red Lodge and Roundup.

Leaders were equally surprised to see Howard’s letter, which openly campaigns against the issue, with official state letterhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3N0b_0i51S4b800
Montana State Senator David Howard, R-Park City (Legislative Services).

“My job as your Senator is to look after your best interest, and in my opinion, these two bonds are not in your best interest,” Howard said.

The majority of the letter focuses on the rising cost of property taxes and inflation, saying that they “may force those on a fixed income out of their homes.”

Grabowska said he was disappointed by the letter.

“Obviously, it’s a concern not just as a local constituent, but when it comes from the Montana Senate with letterhead, that’s pretty authoritative,” he said.

It’s not the first time this year or election cycle where the use of state letterhead has become a public issue.

Manzella endorsement

Earlier this year, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, sent a letter to some residents endorsing a Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, using Montana Senate letterhead.

That sparked accusations and a series of letters-to-the-editor in newspapers between Manzella and former Rep. Ed Greef, who accused her of breaking ethics rules as well as being indecent.

Greef accused Manzella of using the campaign donor lists of candidate Wayne Rusk, who is also a Republican, and then sending those Rusk supporters a letter that encouraged them to vote for Alan Lackey.

Manzella didn’t deny the accusations, rather defended her actions saying Greef did not know to whom she sent the letters, and that campaign donations are public records that she had a right to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcqtE_0i51S4b800
Montana State Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton (Courtesy Montana Legislative Services).

“If I want to use my stationery and postage to write a personal letter expressing my support, that too, is my choice. This is America and my First Amendment right is fully intact. Political endorsements happen every day. I happen to take mine seriously,” Manzella said. “Please allow me to make this perfectly clear — I’m in the ‘official’ business of protecting the U.S. and Montana constitutions, which includes the First Amendment, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, with fidelity. A large part of that is supporting candidates who are properly constitutionally aligned and have the backbone to give it effect.

“I make no apologies for my letter.”

As a postscript, Rusk handily beat Lackey, by a 59-to-40 percent margin.

Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan confirmed that his office has received multiple complaints about the letters from Manzella and Howard, but he’s said the same thing – Montana law allows this activity and lawmakers are held to a different set of rules than other elected officials.

For example, if Howard or Manzella would have enlisted Senate staff members to help write or send the letter, it would be a violation because state employees are barred from using state resources to campaign. If, for example, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte or Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen wrote the same letters and sent them to the same people, that would trigger the state’s campaign and Code of Ethics laws.

However, the Legislature is bound by a separate set of ethics, which don’t prohibit them using official state letterhead or other resources in a political campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8Vwc_0i51S4b800
Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton. (Provided by the Montana Legislature)

Montana state Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, confirmed that if he’s re-elected this year, reforming Code of Ethics laws to include legislators will be among his top priorities. He said it’s essential citizens have confidence and trust in government, and furthermore, lawmakers should be held “at least” to the same standards as staff and other public officers.

“If it applies to local elected officials, it should apply to legislators as well,” Bedey said. “I do not believe it will be a hard sell. I think most understand it. But, if there’s one thing I learned in my brief time in the Legislature, nothing is ever easy.”

In Montana, judges and judicial officials are government by a separate Judicial Standards Commission, which has also been challenged recently by Montana attorney and former lawmaker Matthew Monforton in a case where a Lewis and Clark County district judge used a courtroom to announce a run for the state Supreme Court.

Comments / 3

Mark Allen
4d ago

Politicians never get tired of spending taxpayers money or abusing their power and control over their constituents lives.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Daily Montanan

Public notice draft legislation tabled after Montana news organizations testify

After Montana news organization leaders testified this week against draft legislation that would allow local municipalities to publish public notice online, rather than in print newspapers, lawmakers tabled the bill. The draft bill, PD12, sought to allow counties and municipalities to electronically publish required notices that alert the public to future government action. But the […] The post Public notice draft legislation tabled after Montana news organizations testify appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection Act is meant to prevent the killing of infants outside the womb after failed abortions. That is already illegal. Opponents argue the act could rob them of precious time with infants that are born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to try and treat them. Americans United for Life, which has offered model legislation for state “born alive” laws, argues the federal Born Alive Infant Protection Act of 2002 only applies at federal facilities and those that receive federal funding, and not at private clinics.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Park City, MT
City
Columbus, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Huntley, MT
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.

Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Daily Montanan

Updated: Zinke attacks Libertarian on veterans with election eight weeks out

Libertarian John Lamb published a screenshot from a ZinkeforMontana post this week that attributes a quote insulting veterans to Lamb — a quote Lamb said he never uttered. However, Lamb, a Norris farmer, took pride of sorts in the attack, which he said followed a request last month by Republican Ryan Zinke that Lamb bow out of the U.S. House of Representatives race and endorse the GOP candidate.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

ACLU, Center for Reproductive Rights file suit to strike down Montana abortion restriction

The Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union in Montana have asked the Montana Supreme Court to uphold a Lewis and Clark district court judge’s ruling that advanced practice registered nurses can perform abortions in the state. The case is an extension of a years-long battle that started before the United States […] The post ACLU, Center for Reproductive Rights file suit to strike down Montana abortion restriction appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Political Campaign#Politics State#Election State#Montana Senate#The Daily Montanan#The Park City School
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
MONTANA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory”

Calling it “invalid,” a group of influential judges is coming down against a theory that could give state legislatures the authority to set election and redistricting laws without the oversight of state courts. The Conference of Chief Justices, a group made up of the nation’s highest judicial officers, filed a rare amicus brief recently in […] The post States’ chief justices group argues against independent state legislatures “theory” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Senate
FOXBusiness

Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'

House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate are confident the Department of Veterans Affairs can implement a new policy that allows its doctors to provide abortions when the pregnancy threatens the patient’s life or health, or when it’s the result of rape or incest. The VA announced the new policy last week to cheers from Democrats who […] The post New fight opens in Congress over VA policy that sidesteps state abortion bans appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada

Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy