ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEglA_0i51S2pg00
A sign lists a website for apartment rentals in Burlington. Vermont officials say they’ve found more funding to keep rental assistance going for some, but Doug Farnham, the deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, emphasized that the new money still wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay out assistance at prior rates. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Officials with Gov. Phil Scott’s administration said they anticipate having an extra $20 million to keep a pandemic-era rental assistance program going for certain low-income Vermonters into the spring.

With only a month’s notice, the state announced at the end of August that the federally funded Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, would abruptly ramp down, with thousands booted as soon as Oct. 1. The program is also slated to stop taking new applications for rental assistance at that date, although some reduced utility assistance will be available through the end of the year.

The news came as a shock to lawmakers — who expected federal funding to last at least through the upcoming legislative session this spring — as well as to service providers, and most importantly to VERAP recipients, many of whom had been assured that they would receive 18 months of benefits. It also came at a particularly terrible time in the housing market: With far too few housing units available to meet demand, the cost to buy or rent a home in Vermont has skyrocketed.

Advocates have since urged the administration to return to the drawing board to figure out a way to avoid a rash of evictions. On Wednesday, state officials came before lawmakers to deliver a small measure of good news.

Douglas Farnham, deputy secretary of the Agency of Administration, told the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee that the state had identified about $20 million in additional federal funds that it expected to be able to put toward the program.

Lawmakers are not in session until January, which has limited their ability to get involved. But the Joint Fiscal Committee, a 10-member panel made up of House and Senate lawmakers, meets sporadically throughout the year to review fiscal matters and approve some grants, including in the off-session.

The Agency of Human Services plans to begin engaging with service providers and advocates to figure out how to best target the additional funds, Farnham told the panel. But he emphasized that the new money still wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay out assistance at prior rates.

“If we stay the current course … even that $20 million won't get us very far,” Farnham said. “Right? So we do still need to ramp down.”

Well over 12,000 Vermonters were receiving VERAP benefits in August, when the state announced the program would soon begin winding down. Under the new eligibility criteria announced at that time, a little over 3,000 Vermonters who receive other types of permanent rental assistance — mostly, Section 8 vouchers — will completely lose their VERAP benefits starting Oct. 1. That’s not expected to change, according to Farnham, nor is the decision to stop taking new emergency rental assistance applications at that time.

But the administration would like to explore how to target additional funding for those who will remain in VERAP after Oct. 1. Another roughly 5,000 people are expected to see reduced benefits and then to lose their assistance entirely Nov. 30, and Farnham said the administration would like to keep some receiving benefits through the end of April.

“From when you’re consulting with community partners coming up with a plan, how long after that are you prioritizing before changes are made?” Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D/P-Brattleboro, asked Farnham. “That's really the most important to Vermonters who might need to make some tougher decisions if we can't make it into the legislative session to figure this out.”

Farnham said that with such a tight turnaround, VERAP participants would likely be getting at most 30 days notice of increased or continued benefits.

“A personal lesson I've learned is: Do not over promise,” he said.

Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for governor and a housing advocate, said she’s concerned about the decision to have Section 8 recipients lose their benefits first.

“They are the most vulnerable people who are fortunate to have some other assistance. But that doesn't mean that this isn't going to impact them in a major way. They also were costing the state the least,” Siegel said. “It seems to follow a lack of understanding about what people who are struggling are actually experiencing.”

She also expressed frustration that, similar to the administration’s last-minute extension of a program to provide motel vouchers to Vermonters who would otherwise be homeless last fall, those who receive benefits were once again going to be waiting on an 11th-hour reprieve.

“There's a lot of jerking people around who are struggling, going on with housing,” she said. “And people with the least need the most time to plan.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials say they’ve found $20 million extra to keep rental assistance going for some .

Comments / 28

Misty Lee Converse
4d ago

Wow. Only in Vermont can you “find” $20 million dollars in the government. Also, maybe these benefits are keeping people from actually going out and getting a job. I’m not saying sometimes people don’t need help but Jesus this is ridiculous when every place is currently hiring.

Reply(3)
21
Keith Rowe
4d ago

They had the 20 million in the first place. They didn't magical make it disappear. They wanted to pocket it for themselves. They could figure out how to toss someone under the bus for possibly miss handling 20 million.

Reply
5
Tullia mason
4d ago

these programs should and are ment to help families who actually work but need a little help due to rising fuel and food prices. However this is not what is happening in the state of Vermont. It's being used to provide for the ones that could work but are lifetime welfare bumbs or drug addicts that would rather sit and get high all day. Vermont wake up! stop helping those that won't help themselves. Help those families that need the help that are actually working.

Reply
5
Related
VTDigger

Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling

This “don’t ask for details, don’t tell costs” attitude is clearly unsatisfying to Council members who think asking and telling should be a celebrated part of the process. It’s the reason they signed up. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rob Roper: The Vermont climate council is unraveling.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter

Joe Wiah — who grew up in the African republic of Liberia, fled its civil war and has gone on to head a support organization for Afghan arrivals in Bennington and Windham counties — is set to receive the Con Hogan Award for creative, entrepreneurial community leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Refugee turned resettlement director now an award-winning Vermonter.
VERMONT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Vermont Governor attends Vermont Day at the Big E

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was Vermont Day at the Big E! Vendors and Vermont natives came together just to celebrate the occasion. Western Mass News stopped by the Vermont building and spoke with Governor Phil Scott. He said it was special for him to be on the fairgrounds and he...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Attend Made in Vermont Marketplace, Oct 1-2

October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
vermontbiz.com

This is a boom time for construction in Vermont

As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Legislature#Verap
WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Senate
WCAX

Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe

They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
STOWE, VT
NHPR

For hundreds of evicted families affected by N.H.'s housing crisis, hotel rooms are the new normal

This story was originally produced by the Manchester Ink Link and the Granite State News Collaborative. On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
POLITICS
WCAX

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding

Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. 2020 election doubters scour...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

D.U.I. rates on the incline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors. Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VDH: COVID cases and hospital stays up, 4 deaths in September

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported September 21 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased but are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week increased by 31% to 581. Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 39 and have been edging up over the last three weeks (from 30).
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy