LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- X2F announced today that it has joined a unique collaboration with Covestro, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials, to develop a thermally conductive automotive heat-sink with in-mold electronics using X2F’s transformative controlled viscosity molding technology. Application samples will be displayed at Covestro’s booth (Hall 6/A75-1/A75-2) during the K 2022 exhibition Oct. 19-26, in Düsseldorf, Germany. This new product will be a unique alternative for automotive OEMs and processors who seek a replacement for cast aluminium heat-sinks that is both lighter and more affordable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005741/en/ Heat-sink | Adjuster Module designed, developed, and assembled by ASYST Technologies LLC. (Photo: X2F)
