Read full article on original website
Related
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
WLOS.com
"We're making progress" Benefit in the mountain aims to support those with Alzheimer's
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A benefit walk for a great cause took place in Mills River on Saturday. The Western Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted a "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event in Henderson County. The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support...
WLOS.com
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
asheville.com
Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant
Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
WLOS.com
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
my40.tv
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Dog skills on display at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a dog-gone good time at the Smoky Mountain Event Center on Friday as the Western Carolina Dog Fanciers Association began hosting several dog shows. The club hosts two American Kennel Club-sanctioned events each year at the event center. Western Carolina Dog Fanciers...
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
WLOS.com
Mars Hill, Marshall to receive T-Mobile hometown grants for vital community projects
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Madison County towns will receive grant money from T-Mobile this weekend, Sept. 24. Mars Hill and Marshall are two of the 25 communities in North Carolina to get funding for what are deemed vital community projects through the T-Mobile Hometown Grants Program. Mars...
WLOS.com
Volunteers to spruce up mountain parks, forests on National Public Lands Day
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — We're lucky to live with national and state parks along with forests in our own backyard. They've become popular destinations in recent years. It takes work to keep them pristine for all to enjoy. A big volunteer effort takes place this weekend to fix them up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
20 years after 'temporary' move, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office to relocate
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Mitchell County leaders are planning to relocate the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office after receiving grant funding from the state. Right now, the sheriff’s office is housed between the county tax office and the transportation authority. “It’s a metal building. We moved there right...
WLOS.com
Welcome to Bakersville! New visitor's center highlights area businesses, festivals & more
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Bakersville is rolling out the welcome mat with a brand new visitor's center. The Bakersville Area Welcome Center is located in the middle of town on Mitchell Avenue. It offers a one-stop guide to area businesses, events and festivals. The center features...
wspa.com
McDowell Co. man charged with meth trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence. McKinney was charged with:. Trafficking in...
WLOS.com
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Child, adult dead, several injured following crash in Marion
Two people are dead and several others were taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon in Marion.
WLOS.com
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
my40.tv
'I guess I was just a good target:' How to protect yourself from being scammed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone can be a target for scammers -- and when it comes to the elderly, thieves don’t pull their punches. Last year, those 60 years of age and older were hit for $1.7 billion dollars across the United States, according to the FBI’s Elder Fraud Report.
Comments / 0