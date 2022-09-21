ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Dog skills on display at Smoky Mountain Event Center

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a dog-gone good time at the Smoky Mountain Event Center on Friday as the Western Carolina Dog Fanciers Association began hosting several dog shows. The club hosts two American Kennel Club-sanctioned events each year at the event center. Western Carolina Dog Fanciers...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wspa.com

McDowell Co. man charged with meth trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Cove Township man was charged with trafficking meth and other drug-related charges, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. James Marvin McKinney, 33, was arrested after an August 31 search warrant was executed at his residence. McKinney was charged with:. Trafficking in...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC

