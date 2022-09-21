Read full article on original website
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
'Black Panther 2’: Kevin Feige Explains Why It Was Too Soon to Recast T’Challa
Few actors in history have taken up a role on screen and by the time of their exit, that role became largely synonymous with an entire culture and in some sense, a people. When Chadwick Boseman was cast as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not many would have envisaged the gargantuan impact he would go on to have on the titular hero. Originally making his debut on Captain America: Civil War, Boseman would go on to reprise his role in Black Panther. The king would return to our screens once again in Avengers: Infinity War and finally, Avengers: Endgame. Sadly, after a four-year battle with colon cancer, Boseman passed in August 2020.
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Best Performances from Comedians Playing Classic Villains
It seems counter-intuitive that someone who specializes in comedy can make being a villain look so easy. Time and again, though, comedians prove to be memorable antagonists. Jim Carrey as the Riddler in Batman Forever. Jim Rash as the Riddler in Harley Quinn. Frank Gorshin as... um, the Riddler, again, in the classic 1966 Batman TV series. Okay, it's not looking good but honestly, there are other roles apart from the Riddler, like the following.
From 'Baby Driver' to 'Drive': 10 of the Best Racing Movies of All-Time
Racing movies are such a special kind of film. They can be action packed, comedic, dramatic, romantic, suspenseful; but all of them will make you drive your car differently than you normally would after leaving a theater. There are a wide array of racing films, from the acclaimed Pixar franchise...
Why Disney's In-House Video Game Business Failed
In its modern form, Disney isn’t just a movie company. It does everything. With multiple streaming services, a vast theme park empire, countless film studios, Disney has so much at its disposal that it’s come under constant controversy and scrutiny over whether or not it’s violated laws related to American monopolies. But one area Disney isn’t as invested in is video games. You’ll see Disney characters crop up in licensed video games – namely the Kingdom Hearts franchise – but the days of Disney having an in-house video game company are long gone. Former Disney CEOs like Bob Iger have even been open about Disney’s inability to get into the video game space. But why? What has kept Disney from moving into this medium when its reach expands to so many different places?
How ‘House of the Dragon’s Fractured Targaryen House Led to Westeros’ First Civil War
Even with the critical and audience disdain for the final season of Game of Thrones, the franchise has returned to the height of popularity the original series once had with House of the Dragon, and with all the more incest. However, this story is set just shy of 2 centuries before Thrones, showing the continent in a very different position than it once was.
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
Why Making Harley Quinn a Part of the Bat-Family Works
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 3.The upcoming Harley Quinn: The Animated Series —Legion of Bats, a comic spin-off to the popular HBO Max animated show, is all set to focus on the fan-favorite character Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) official initiation into (longtime) enemy grounds — the Bat-Family. However, the idea of the villainous Maid of Mischief stepping into the world of crime-fighting comes as little shock and more of a fitting twist in the tale. A look back on the latest season of Harley Quinn with regard to the antiheroine’s character growth and quality time spent with the existing members of the Bat-Family reveals just why her jumping ship holds the potential to play out like poetry in motion.
Existential Dread Has Never Looked Better in New 'White Noise' Posters
New posters for the upcoming Netflix film White Noise have just been released, and they'll have you reaching for your quarters just to pay for a dollop of some existential dread. The new posters give us an interesting new look into Noah Baumbach's upcoming film, which is set to be released on Netflix on December 30 (you know, just in case the days before New Year's weren't depressing enough as it is).
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Who's Your Daddy?
Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Liam Neeson Cried Rehearsing 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Scene With Ewan McGregor
Liam Neeson was an important part of the world of Star Wars in that he gave us the relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menance and met his fate against Darth Maul at the end of the film, forcing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan to go on and train Anakin in Qui-Gon's absence. Since the film came out in 1999, it has been a long time since we have seen Neeson in the world of Star Wars.
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Best Actor Comebacks, From Brendan Fraser to Robert Downey Jr.
Hollywood can be cruel and there is no guarantee that success in this industry will be ongoing. Actors' careers often follow ebbs and flows. The highs don’t always last, but that doesn’t mean one can’t make a comeback from the lows, even if it takes several years, or even decades – because all it takes is the right role at the right time. Here is a list of some actors who came back from their career nadirs.
Meet the New Boos of the 'Monster High' Animated Series Including Ken Marino and Felicia Day
It's Monster High mania over at Nickelodeon and Paramount+! This October the Mattel franchise is rolling out a live-action musical, Monster High: The Movie, before premiering their all-new animated series Monster High just in time for Halloween. Today, Nickelodeon and Mattel shared an exclusive sneak-peek with Collider, as well as the official key art featuring the brand-new animated cast of ghouls, plus an all-star line-up of vocal talent joining this monster crew!
