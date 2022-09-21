ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The goal of the drop-off is...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRFD accepting applications for new recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about becoming a firefighter? Or you may be interested in a career change. The Baton Rouge Fire Department is accepting applications for new recruits. According to the department, Recruiting Day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. until...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor’s office, MOVEBR break ground on new road expansion project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team broke ground Friday on its newest road expansion project. The South Choctaw Drive Project will increase vehicular capacity from Flannery Road to the Central Thruway by adding two 12’ travel lanes, 5’ sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, sub-surface drainage, roadway lighting, and an overlay of the existing lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#Metro Council#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Ebr Planning Commission#Burbank Drive
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported near the Airline/Goodwood area, but the three wounded individuals were found at a separate location.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Opportunities near you: Ways to volunteer in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

A new feature of Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Healing House is a nonprofit agency that provides support and education...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pumpkin patch opens in City of Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Now that fall is officially underway, a lot of activities are making a comeback. That includes pumpkin patches. The City of Walker says its pumpkin patch will open on Monday, Sept. 26 starting at 3 p.m. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly alternating left and right lane closures and Northbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly left lane closures from Friday, 9/30/2022 to Sunday, 10/30/2022 from 7:00pm – 4:00am.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Retail center under construction on Staring Lane

A retail center with space to house five tennants is under construction on Staring Lane next to the Domino’s Pizza south of Perkins Road. Construction is expected to be completed early next year, says Scott Ritter, principal of Ritter Maher Architects, the firm that designed the center. He was not aware yet of any tenants committed to lease space in the center, when reached by phone for this story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy